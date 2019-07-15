With no active cases to deliberate, the Woodland Park Planning Commission used its regular July 11 meeting as a work session on a proposed ordinance that could eliminate the Downtown Development Authority design-review committee.
Woodland Park City Council voted June 26 against the ordinance and decided to send it to the planning commission for vetting. Besides eliminating the committee, the ordinance would have made ground-floor residential units a permitted use in the 10-acre Woodland Station site.
Planning Director Sally Riley said eliminating the design-review committee would not eliminate the authority’s design guidelines, which city staff would use in decisions about new development.
“I feel like we should leave things the way they are. This land is a gold mine and it needs to stay commercial,” said planning commission member Vickie Good said, referring to the fact that residential properties are taxed at a lower rate than commercial properties. She and several other commissioners feared that once ground-floor residential becomes a permitted use, the entire property could become residential.
Planning commissioner Ken Hartsfield said he wasn’t against eliminating the design-review committee but he is against ground-floor residential in the Woodland Station overlay. As a compromise, he suggested making ground-floor residential a conditional use in that part of town.
Ellen Carrick, planning commissioner, suggested allowing the authority board to assign a liaison to the planning staff when it looks at possible development in Woodland Station. Authority chair Merry Jo Larsen asked the commission to give the DDA a chance to show what it can do now that the recession is over and a recent lawsuit has been resolved.
“We have looked at bringing energy to Woodland Station,” she said. “Let the people use it until it is developed.”
City Manager Darrin Tangeman said, “The city council is not kicking the DDA but we could have done things better.” The commissioners agreed to have another work session regarding the draft ordinance on Aug. 8.