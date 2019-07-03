Plans to develop a former Colorado Department of Transportation Property in Woodland Park received approval by the town planning commission at its June 27 meeting.
Rick and Anne Mallett of Rampart Investment Group have proposed developing a 2.24-acre CDOT property at 930 W. Bowman Ave. into a contractor storage park. This would require rezoning of the land from Suburban Residential to Community Commercial and a conditional use permit.
CDOT bought the land in 1965 and built a storage park for heavy equipment and road chemicals in 1968. In 2013, the department built and opened a new facility in Divide and ceased to use the Woodland Park property, which has since become dilapidated and overgrown.
The surrounding property is now home to many new single-family homes, an RV park, campground, apartments, the Red Mountain Adventure Park and a fire station.
Rick Mallett said there is a need for contractor storage in Woodland Park. The Malletts would store their own equipment on the site and would also open it up for storage by other contractors.
The Malletts intend to remodel existing buildings, grade and improve the drainage, repave the interior roadways, repair and upgrade fences, install an electric gate, landscape the property and remove empty storage tanks. A later phase would involve the construction of new buildings, including a storage building.
City Planner Lor Pellegrino said the rezone doesn’t meet the letter of the city’s 2010 Comprehensive Plan, which will soon be revisited and revised, but does meet the intent of the plan’s goals and objectives for economic development. Pellegrino recommended approval with several conditions.
Bill Tiedt, who lives several blocks away said he is worried about heavy vehicle traffic and neighborhood safety.
“I lived with CDOT there for many years,” he said. “After they left, I thought the problem would go away.”
Tiedt’s neighbor Sue Roberts was especially worried about the safety of neighborhood children and pedestrians.
City Planning Director Sally Riley said nearer neighbors expressed no concerns after they attended a neighborhood meeting. Most said they were happy that something was finally being done with the property.
The commissioners recommended approval and sent the case on to city council. DeVaux encouraged anyone with concerns to express them during council’s public hearing.
The board also conditionally approved a final plan for 21 new homes on 9.44 acres in Stone Ridge Village.