Woodland Park senior Cameron Chase shattered the school record for strikeouts in a game at Mesa Ridge on May 13.
Chase, a left-hander, mowed down 19 Grizzlies over seven innings. He left the game with the score tied 2-2.
Woodland Park lost 3-2 when Mesa Ridge scored the winning run with two outs in the bottom of the 11th off Matt Lecky.
“Over the course of the game, I didn’t know how many strikeouts I had,” Chase said. “I was thinking, ‘Next batter. Next batter. Next batter.’ When I finally came out of the game somebody told me and I was little surprised.
“The whole time I was in there I was thinking, ‘Just get the victory.’”
Chase, who will play for Doane University in Crete, Neb., next year, threw 99 pitches — 71 for strikes — before he was pulled from the game after striking out the final Mesa Ridge batter to end the seventh.
“Cameron was dominant,” said Woodland Park assistant coach Cliff Richardson. “He was in control from the beginning. The strikeouts came early, and they kept coming.”
Chase struck out the side in five different innings (first, second, third, fifth and sixth). He struck out eight consecutive hitters during one stretch from the last out of the first inning to the first out of the fourth.
Only two Mesa Ridge hitters made outs without striking out. The first was on a pop out to shortstop to end the fourth. The other was on a groundout to second with one out in the seventh.
The Grizzlies managed just five hits against Chase, three of them — all doubles — from their No. 4 hitter, Dylan Sayler.
“Some key plays didn’t go in our favor,” Chase said. “We probably should have won that game.”
Chase used his 83-mph fastball, curveball and changeup to keep Mesa Ridge hitters off balance.
“I would hear them from dugout tell the guy at the plate, ‘Look for the fastball,’ ” Chase said. “So I would throw a curve. If they said, ‘Look for the curve,” I’d throw a fastball.”
CHSAA rules allow a pitcher to throw a maximum of 110 pitches in a game. Chase said he didn’t think he could pitch into the eighth.
“I was starting to get a blister on my middle finger,” He said. “I don’t think physically or emotionally I could have gone back out there.”
Chase has 29 strikeouts in his first two games this season. He struck out 10 Sand Creek hitters in the season opener on May 4, a 9-4 Panthers’ victory.
According to Richardson — a coach with the program for 22 seasons — Chase’s 19 strikeouts are a new school record. The former high, according to Richardson, was 13 set by Jeremy Gwinn against St. Mary’s in 2013.
CHSAA does not keep a baseball record book, so there appears to be no way of knowing where Chase’s 19 strikeouts ranks in state history.