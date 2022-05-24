The Woodland Park Pikes Peak Lions Club hosts a charity cornhole event to raise funds for local food pantries. With the increase in inflation, many families are having a hard time making ends meet.
The event will take place at 1 p.m. June 4 on the driving range of the Shining Mountain Golf Course. There is no charge for the event, but participants are encouraged to make a donation. The club will distribute the funds raised to the Woodland Park Community Cupboard and Little Chapel Food Pantry in Divide.
Participants do not need a team. Players are randomly matched with a different person for each round. Winners are determined by number of wins and total score per person.
To sign up for the event, email woodlandparkcornhole@gmail.com. Participation is limited to the first 48 players to sign up.