From the gym to the screen, physical education at home for Woodland Park students is still rigorous but with a new dimension.
“We want students to be aware of their activity level during the day,” said Nicole Vergenz, who, with Caleb Kettler, teaches physical education at Woodland Park Middle School. “So how do we move forward when they’re telling us to stay put? Because — wow! — we could sit on our couches all day long.”
But that’s not happening with “Going the Distance Learning,” a two-part curriculum accessed at home through Google Hangouts.
“We want to build positive relationships and let our students know they’re not alone in this,” Vergenz said. “We need those social relationships; I need them. The students make me laugh every day and I miss that part.”
At school and online, the teachers, each certified in the field, emphasize the exercise tools available. “As teachers, we’re pulling that information out of them, teaching them how to think and how to move,” she said. “It’s a different level of thinking.”
Along with exercise/nutrition logs and video, whether by computer or smartphone, Vergenz maintains an online presence with gentle nudges and leading questions. “How are you going to get your heart rate up? Are you feeling lethargic and does this correlate to what you’re putting in your body?” she said.
As a result, the online study includes use of the school’s pedometers, which are designed to help students learn how to assess their activity level and what they can do to increase their heart rate, Vergenz said.
“If you’re physically fit your body is able to fight off that virus because you’re stronger,” she said.
While remote learning is the new normal for the time being, Vergenz laments the loss generated by the coronavirus. “We have this awesome fitness room with treadmills, lifting equipment, free weights and machines, so we are able to teach our kids the proper way to lift,” she said.
Vergenz acknowledges her passion for the science of physical education. “It is so important to me to show our community that physical educators in our district are shedding a new light on health in the midst of the chaos and misunderstanding that is present in our world right now,” she said.