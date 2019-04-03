If it takes a grueling hike and bushwhacking through Beaver Creek Wilderness — with not a trail in site — Rick Perkins grabs his camera and heads out.
Perkins and his trusted guide, Kenny Koski, made the trek last fall to the Skaguay Power Plant, which was destroyed in the floodwaters in 1965.
Built in 1899, the plant provided hydroelectric power to the residents of Cripple Creek and Victor until the flood, a cruel fate after the plant survived significant storms in 1912 and 1921.
“It’s just a magnificent piece of architecture, and the chutzpah it took to even go through all that, you just wonder — of all the places they could put it — why there?” Perkins said.
Perkins’ photos of the power plant and surrounding structures were on display at the Woodland Park Public Library last month,
The photos reflect an eerie sense of abandonment, countered by signs of bustling activity and life: stoves, refrigerators, lights and power poles with copper wires still attached. “It was really kind of weird being there because the people just abandoned it; you can’t get that stuff out of there,” Perkins said.
But it takes an intrepid photographer and experienced guide to find the place — when many others tried and could not.
“There were several places where you have to traverse the creek back and forth,” Perkins said. “There are literally places where you are scrambling over rocks the size of Volkswagens. There are some places where if you slip and fall, it’s a 20-foot drop down into the creek.”
And as long as he was up there, surrounded by the beauty of Beaver Creek, Perkins figured he might as well cross the creek to take photos of a grove of aspens, some 60 to 80 feet high. “I didn’t even know aspens trees could get that big,” he said.
The photos are one of several on display in the Eichman Gallery at Park State Bank & Trust, 710 W. Highway 24 in Woodland Park. The exhibit features the aspens, a few of Skaguay and others that highlight the beauty of Colorado, including one of Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve.
The exhibit is up through April.