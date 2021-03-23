The Woodland Park High School hockey team experienced a lot of firsts this winter.
The Panthers had their first winning season (8-2) in the four-year history of the program.
They won their first league title, claiming the Class 4A Mountain Conference.
The program also featured its first class of seniors that played all or parts of four years in the program. That group included twins Parker and Trace Taranto, Mikael Romero, McCoy Kleppe, Jacob Thorpe, Kennen Newsham, Tyler Baldus and Jacob Babin.
“It was definitely nice this year to have a strong team and compete and have a chance to win,” said Trace Taranto, who led the team in scoring with 24 points (13 goals, 11 assists). “It was great to go out with a bang our last year.”
The Taranto brothers are by far the all-time leading scorers in program history. They battled back and forth each season as to who was going to lead the team in scoring.
“Playing high school hockey was just a great opportunity, and it was even better playing with Trace,” said Parker, whose 19 points (7 goals, 12 assists) tied for second-best on the team with three other teammates. “Playing with your brother is like straight out of a movie.
“I have specific memories with players and teams each year, but I will remember this year as the best year.”
The Tarantos and the other seniors had few opportunities to celebrate victories before this season. The Panthers won just one game during the 2019-20 campaign.
“All of the seniors worked so hard to get a winning record this season,” Parker said. “We always knew the potential was in us.”
Parker does not intend to play organized hockey beyond this season. Trace is planning to play junior hockey for at least the next couple of seasons and then hook on with a Division I or Division III college program.
“It’s a trek,” Trace said. “It’s a climb to get to the top of the mountain for that D-I spot or D-III spot. I’m going to reach out to coaches and see where I can play and move on. There’s no easy path to take.”
Junior Tyler Thime is a three-year starter and scored 16 points this season as a wing. His line usually consisted of sophomore wing Brennen Morgan (19 points) and freshman center Gabe DeNio (19 points).
“Our team effort showed in our wins,” Thime said. “That was great to see, especially after our first couple of losses. We didn’t want our previous seasons to come back and haunt us.”
Morgan said the team chemistry was great this season.
“Much better than last year,” he said. “We had a very talented team. It was a huge upgrade from last year.”
Morgan is one of four players on the team who are students at Manitou Springs. The others are Rhiley Montoya, Cody Kelley and goalie John Rhode.
The Panthers were 2-2 to begin the season. Their losses were to Cheyenne Mountain and Pueblo County.
Woodland Park finished its season by winning its final six games.
Due to the shortened season, CHSAA did not guarantee playoff spots to league champions. Instead, three of the four automatic postseason spots (based on the three leagues) were decided as a result of first-round games each team played against its division foes. As a result, Cheyenne Mountain earned that spot by defeating Woodland Park, Palmer, Coronado and Pueblo County.
The fourth and final playoff spot was voted on by coaches based on a number of criteria, including RPI. As a result, Battle Mountain got the fourth spot, even though Woodland Park was fourth in the RPI and Battle Mountain was sixth. The Panthers learned their fate on March 12, five days before the start of the playoffs.
“We lost out in the coaches poll,” Woodland Park coach Travis Seabolt said. “We were holding out hope right up until the end. It was a really tight race.”