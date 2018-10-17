Woodland Park Panthers volleyball working on best season in nearly 10 years
The Woodland Park High School volleyball team is enjoying its best season in nearly a decade.
The Panthers improved to 11-2 on Oct. 6 when it went 3-1 in the Palmer Tournament. Woodland Park lost to Horizon, a Class 5A school, 2-0 in the championship game.
Woodland Park was 8-15 in 2017.
“We all connect so much as a family,” said senior outside hitter Kourtney Cox. “Every person on the team has a connection with every other person on the team.”
The Panthers have a nice blend of upper and lower classmen; six seniors, three juniors, and four sophomores.
“We just all have a good connection on and off the court,” said junior setter Karly Purkey. “Whenever someone is down on the court we pick them up and cheer them on. This is a very positive team.”
Added sophomore middle blocker Trinity McAbee: “I trust everyone on the team, and I think everybody else feels the same way.”
Purkey said that Woodland Park needs to play within itself to have continued success.
“We need to run our offense and not get intimidated by the bigger teams because they’re taller and from bigger schools,” she said.
Woodland Park was No. 18 in the 4A RPI standings as of Oct. 9. Discovery Canyon, the only other team to defeat the Panthers this season, was in a virtual first-place tie with two-time defending state champion Lewis-Palmer.
Horizon, by the way, was No. 26 in 5A.
Woodland Park senior right side hitter Kylee Newsome said that the sets against Discovery Canyon gave the Panthers confidence to know they could play with the state’s elite teams. Woodland Park lost to the Thunder in three sets, 25-8, 26-24, 25-22.
“Even though we lost we really showed up that night,” she said. “We didn’t walk away with our heads down.”
The top 36 teams advance to the postseason. There are 12 3-team regionals, with the top 12 in RPI hosting a regional. Only the winner of the regional advances to the state tournament.
Woodland Park has not played in the state tournament since 1991, when Vickie Cusimano ran the program. Woodland Park also went to state in 1990.
Woodland Park is enjoying its best start to the season — at least record wise — since 2009 when it was 12-1 after 13 games and finished with a 16-6 overall record. The Panthers lost in “districts” that season to eventual state-champion Cheyenne Mountain.
Woodland Park coach Stacy Roshek believes her team is motivated this season, in part, by wanting to secure a postseason spot via a league championship.
“A lot of these girls have played together for two, three four years and they are stepping up and doing what they need to do all the time,” Roshek said. “I think they play off everybody.
“We would love to host a regional. That means we need to win as many games as we can. We can’t necessarily look at what the other teams are doing. We have to play our game.”