Nothing said homecoming Friday at Manitou Springs High School like the parking.
Navigating the packed lot took some skill and many opted to improvise. The elation from fans who sat in the home side bleachers was quelled thanks to an explosive second half from the Woodland Park Panthers. The visiting team spoiled Manitou's homecoming with a 35-0 rout of the Mustangs, prompting chants of "Who's house? Our house!" from the Panthers' sideline.
Woodland Park head coach Chad Drummond said his team was motivated following some comments made on social media.
"This is a big game for both of these schools. It's a rivalry game, they want it as bad as we did," he said after the game. "Our emotions were high we just needed to settle ourselves down and execute."
Following a scoreless, heavily penalized and forgettable first half in which both teams had touchdowns taken away due to fouls, Woodland Park found a rhythm in the second half thanks to the run game.
The Panthers wore the Mustangs' defense down with ground and pound football led by senior running back Aiden Hernandez who had three rushing scores on the day.
"We had some good blocking from the line so I was really impressed with that. First half wasn't what I was expecting but second half we came and killed it," Hernandez said.
The Panthers got started early in the third quarter when senior running back Caleb Graves put Woodland Park in scoring position with a big run. Hernandez capped the drive off with a 15-yard score.
Woodland Park took over from there, getting the stop of defense and driving down the field for another Hernandez score.
The Panthers made great plays defense as well, intercepting junior Manitou quarterback Nate Gentzel twice. The second was a pretty red zone pick from junior Griffin King.
"That's my boy," Drummond said of King. "That's what we expect him to do. Our secondary coach Jordan prepped all week for these guys. He knew exactly the play that was coming. He called it, he told Grif it was coming, Grif listened to his coach and made a hell of a play."
Both teams entered the contest 3-1. Woodland Park hosts La Junta next week and Manitou hosts Florence.