The prep winter sports season officially gets underway in less than two weeks when teams are allowed to assemble for practices. Nov. 12 marks the start of the boys and girls basketball seasons, wrestling, ice hockey and girls’ swimming.
Woodland Park has teams in all those sports for the first time in school history. Cripple Creek-Victor plays boys and girls basketball.
This is the first year Woodland Park will have a girls’ swim team. Rusty Bernstein is the head coach. He is also the head coach of the Peak Swim Team, a club team that swims out of the Woodland Aquatic Center. That is also the home pool for the high school team.
Woodland Park athletic director Joe Roskam said the Panthers’ inaugural swim team could have 10-12 girls. Woodland Park is scheduled to host a meet Jan. 11 against Sierra.
The Woodland Park ice hockey team is beginning its second season under coach Chad Mason. The Panthers went 1-17 last season. Their victory was over Palmer.
Skye Ciccarelli is expected to lead the Woodland Park boys’ basketball team this season. The senior guard has averaged more than 17 points per game during his career. He will be a four-year starter.
Ciccarelli is a multi-sport athlete. He won the 3A state high jump championship last spring.
The Panthers were 10-13 last season and will again be coached by John Paul Geniesse. They open their season at the Pueblo County Hornets. Their home opener is Nov. 30 against Discovery Canyon.
The Woodland Park girls’ team will again be coached by Del Garrick. The Panthers finished 5-18 a season ago.
The top returning player is senior forward Kylee Newsome. She averaged 12.2 points and eight rebounds per game last season.
The girls open their season Nov. 30 at Pueblo Centennial. Their home opener is Dec. 4 against Pueblo County.
The Woodland Park wrestling team is expected to have another competitive season under the direction of Keith Sieracki. The Panthers sent four grapplers to the state tournament last February. They all return: juniors Zach Dooley and Cole Gray, and seniors Brad Conlin and Jacob Garner.
The CC-V boys’ basketball team will again be coached by Gary Lays, a Woodland Park alum. Lays directed the Pioneers to a 10-9 record last season.
Among the top returners for Lays will be seniors David Snare (15.2 ppg), Junior Clinton and Angel St. George.
Chris Spoerl returns as the CC-V girls’ basketball coach. Spoerl, a graduate of the school, led the girls to a 10-9 mark in 2018-19.
The top Pioneers player is senior Hope Davies. She averaged 23.9 points per game last season. She scored 30-or-more points five times, including a season-high 41 against Edison.