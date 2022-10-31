COLORADO SPRINGS • At the CHSAA State Cross Country finals Oct. 29, Woodland Park High School girls’ team placed 17th while the boys’ team took 14th.
Said coach Jeremy Grier, “Congratulations to both teams; your hard work and perseverance throughout the season led you to your success today! Keep it up; we can’t wait to see you next season!
Both boys and girls teames qualified for states at the Oct. 20 regional meet. To qualify for state, the Panther runners needed to finish in the top four teams, or each runner had a chance to qualify individually by placing in the top 15.
“We thought we had a good chance to get the boys and girls teams to qualify. But when that kind of pressure is applied, you just never know how the kids will respond,” said Grier.
Respond is what the Panther runners did. This was the first year both teams qualified for the state meet since 2007. Individually, Emma Graber and Stella Schroeder qualified by placing 8th and 9th for the girls’ team. Joseph Begley qualified individually for the boys, with his 12th place finish.
“You know the culture has changed when the teams qualified for state and the runners were not happy with their performance. Coach Ricks and I were very pleased with their performance under that type of pressure, but we like seeing that they expect more from themselves,” said Grier.
Grier added, “What a fantastic year to be a Panther cross country runner!”
Go Panthers!