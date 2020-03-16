The Woodland Park High School baseball season was put on hold last week just hours before its opener with Coronado.
The Colorado High School Activities Association suspended all spring sports and activities, including practices, as well as the finals of the state basketball tournaments, until April 6 due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus.
The Panthers were working hard leading up to the announcement, despite having to deal with an abundance of snow on their home field at Meadow Wood Sports Park that forced them to move their home opener to El Pomar Sports Park in Colorado Springs.
“When you play baseball in Woodland Park you have to deal with the snow in the spring,” first-year Woodland Park coach Tom Engel said.
Among the activities team players and coaches took part in was sprucing up the No. 6 sign honoring the late Paul Kekich at Meadow Wood Park’s Panther Field. The colorful gold, orange and black sign is placed near the scoreboard in right field.
Kekich, who died in an automobile accident in June 2012 shortly after his junior season, was No. 6 on the team. The school retired his jersey the following spring and erected a sign honoring him.
When the spring sports season is resumed, Engel and his team hope to make an impact around the state. Engel inherits several returning starters and lettermen from last year’s team that went 9-14 under Neil Levy.
Leading the way is senior Joey Babin (.368 batting average in 2019, 15 RBIs), and juniors Cameron Chase (.377, 19 RBIs) and Matthew Lecky (.424, 18 RBIs).
Babin is expected to play the outfield and play catcher. Chase will be the team’s No. 1 pitcher, first baseman and outfielder, while Lecky will be the team’s starting shortstop.
Rounding out the returning lettermen from last season that are expected to play key roles are juniors Trace Taranto (first base), Parker Taranto (center field), Dylan Yehl (left field), and seniors Tristan Dimery (third base) and Garrett Richardson (catcher/pitcher).
Engel said the program will field all three levels (varsity, junior varsity, C squad) for the first time in several years.
The Panthers are scheduled to play a non-league game at rival Manitou Springs on April 6 and at Pueblo Centennial on April 8. Their first scheduled home game after the suspension is April 11 against Palmer.