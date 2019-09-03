A football field is 100 yards long and 53 1/3 yards wide. The Woodland Park High School gridiron gang plans to use all of it this fall.
“We want to make the defense cover the entire field,” said Panthers’ junior quarterback Colin Kucera. “We want to spread the ball because it’s harder to cover the entire field on a spread play. We want to spread the ball around evenly and get the ball to everybody and have multiple playmakers.”
Kucera will start his first varsity game under center on Friday when the Panthers host Conifer in their season opener. He expects to have plenty of talented options available in his attempt to march his team downfield.
“Everybody has seen live action in 7-on-7, and all the linemen have seen live action in our scrimmage, and I know that I feel we’re prepared for Game 1,” Kucera said.
The Panthers took their lumps last fall, going 0-9 in their first season at the Class 2A level after dropping down from 3A. The disappointing campaign began with a 35-12 loss to Conifer.
The Panthers averaged just 14 points per game last season. They were shut out twice and scored single-digit points three times.
“In this (air-raid) offense, the receivers really get a chance to get out there and do their thing,” said junior wide receiver Tyler Baldus, who hauled in 22 passes last season. “My favorite part about this offense is having Colin get the ball up there and making me go get it.”
Senior wide receiver Joey Babin led the team in catches last season with 37 for 362 yards. He thinks he can top that mark this fall.
“Most offenses set up the pass with the run, but we’re just the opposite. We’re like 80 percent pass,” Babin said. “It’s pretty cool being a receiver in this offense. And once we open up the run game we will be unstoppable.
“This offense also gives our team more opportunities to be successful and that’s what we’re all most excited about.”
Junior tight end Bryson Cox (6-foot-3, 205 pounds) is the third Cox brother to don a Panthers’ uniform. He led the team in scoring last year with five touchdowns. He caught 29 passes for 507 yards.
“I’ll run across the field and I will draw a couple of safeties right off the bat,” Cox said. “That will leave these other guys open and I love seeing them go and score touchdowns. If I can score a touchdown that’s okay, but whenever I see them score a touchdown it’s like, ‘Whoo!’”
Senior Elliott Patterson (5-foot-6, 160 pounds) is the slot receiver in the Panthers’ offense.
“With my size, my advantage is speed and maybe I can slip by sometimes without people noticing,” Patterson said.
Sophomore Braden Roskam is the team’s starting running back.
“We definitely get our home run hitters with the pass,” Roskam said. “But this offense opens everything up and we use every weapon we can.”
Panthers’ coach Joe Roskam believes his team is a battle-hardened team of veterans who will respond well to the challenge of a new season.
“There are big things happening,” the coach said. “Last year made our guys hungry and now they have a little grit about them. We took our lumps last year. Now it’s time for us to hand some out.”