Woodland Park council, commission and board members recently took a refresher course in planning offered by the Department of Local Affairs Senior Planner KC McFerson and Planner Andy Hill.
The virtual meeting’s 19 participants represented a broad spectrum of people involved in local planning, including Mayor Val Carr, Council member Robert Zuluaga and newly elected Council member Stephanie Alfieri; planning commission members Lee Brown, Peter Scanlon and Larry Larsen; and Board of Adjustment members. Also attending were City Planning Director Sally Riley, City Attorney Jason Meyers and Assistant City Manager Michael Lawson.
McFerson lead the two-hour, virtual Planning 101 Training class, while Hill handled the chat room questions and shared websites and other information provided by DOLA as they came up during the class.
Information covered such subjects as “long range planning and implementation,” “legal and ethical issues,” and “planning-related operations during a pandemic.”
McFerson also lead discussion on scenarios that could come up during meetings: conflict of interest, ex parte communications — what they are and how to avoid them, avoiding bias, making decisions based on opinion instead of evidence and other legal and ethical issues.
Planning helps governments be more efficient and effective. “If they have a plan,” she said, “It will be easier to seize opportunities and get citizen buy in.”
Planning also prevents undesirable development and protects investments, she said.
Most of the information pertained to statutory cities but, tangentially, also applied to home-rule cities like Woodland Park.
She also talked about the importance of master/comprehensive plans — how often they should be updated and why. Woodland Park will likely soon embark on a 10-year update of its comprehensive plan, while DOLA suggests these plans should be updated every five years. Comprehensive plans are required by state law.
The DOLA website states, “The comprehensive plan (or master plan) provides the policy framework for regulatory tools like zoning, subdivision regulations, annexations, and other policies.”
State statute requires comprehensive plans to include recreation and tourism but can also include affordable housing, capital improvements, water supplies, the environment, hazard mitigation and other subjects.
Comprehensive/master plans statutes require counties to have subdivision regulations. Local governments are also required to have a three-mile plan that deals with growth and other issues within three miles from a government’s boundary and a water plan that covers conservation, notification and a method to determine that the supply is adequate for local needs.
McFerson shared the resources for local governments available on the DOLA website: dola.colorado.gov, including the Division of Local Government, the Main Street Program, the state Demography Office and a variety of training programs, including one for those in charge of keeping order at official meetings.