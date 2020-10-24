Woodland Park prepared and studied through its week of practice leading up to its 2A matchup against Delta.
They analyzed film, dissected the offense and committed plays to memory.
And when Delta got the ball in the hands of 2A passing leader Nolan Bynum, they knew exactly what was coming.
But it was a change in Delta’s defensive scheme that tilted Woodland Park off its axis, leading to pendulum-like momentum swings as Delta defeated Woodland Park 27-2.
“Offensively they were exactly what we expected them to be,” said Woodland Park coach Joe Roskam. “It turns out they have some pretty good football players over there, and their quarterback is as good as I've seen in a long time. Those guys know who they are and what they do well.”
After being held scoreless in the first quarter, Bynum floated a 25-yard touchdown pass to Mason Hollowwa to put Delta on the board early in the second quarter. The duo responded again on the next drive, this time with a 44-yarder down the middle.
“I knew I had had a 1-on-1 matchup, and I knew my guy was going to beat him all day, so it was easy for me,” Bynum said.
Delta aimed to get into the end zone a third time before the end of the half, but Woodland Park, determined to get some momentum going before the half, put together a defensive stop, capped by a 4th-down sack by WP’s Bryson Cox and Aiden Hernandez.
But momentum shifted again just minutes later.
With less than a minute left in the first half, Woodland Park threw an interception to Colton Johnson inside the 25-yard line, leading to a 48-yard touchdown pass from Bynum to Noah Nortnik with just over 30 ticks left on the board.
The second half was a different story, however, as Woodland Park held the Delta offense scoreless until the final minute of the fourth quarter. But the damage was done as Delta and Bynum switched focus to its own defensive performance.
“Offensively we were hurting ourselves with penalties and such but defense came through,” said Bynum, who had two second-half interceptions. “Defensively we knew we had to get a turnover so they wouldn’t get that momentum going and capitalize on their mistakes.”
Just as Woodland Park began to move efficiently down the field, leaning on Braden Roskam on the ground, Bynum pulled down an interception at the 1-yard line. The Delta senior was told just three days before his team’s opener that he would be playing safety this year.
“I haven't played defense in three years. I love hitting people and flying around, it’s so much fun, and I think it’s good for me. It keeps me warm all game and keeps my head in the game and keeps me focused.”
Following Bynum’s redzone pick, Woodland Park’s defense turned the mistake into points as junior Adam Garner tackled Timothy Horn in the end zone for a safety.
“That’s what we do,” Joe Roskam said. “We try to play great defense. Offensively I think if we had a little bit better of a ballgame we would’ve had a shot.”
