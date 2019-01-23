For people who endure the effects of a disability, DayBreak — An Adult Day Program, is an oasis in lives interrupted by diseases such as Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s.
“The majority of our clients have some sort of memory impairment,” said Paula Levy, founder of the nonprofit.
Some have had strokes, are developmentally disabled, suffered a traumatic brain injury, or been diagnosed with scoliosis or multiple sclerosis.
“They help each other with the different needs and have created this beautiful community of caring and friendship,” Levy said. “This is a special place.”
Levy founded the organization in May 2015 in the home-like setting in Woodland Park on N. Colo. 67, but the building is too small to serve more than five clients at a time.
As a result, DayBreak will re-open in the former location of Preschool in the Pines on West Street, more than doubling the square footage and increasing client capacity to around 15 at a time. DayBreak clients come from Teller, Park and El Paso counties.
“My mother looks forward to going to her ‘home away from home,’” Michelle Eckert wrote in a testimonial about her mother, Becky, 90, who has has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. “New moments of joy and delight have been added to her days and we are thankful for the sunshine DayBreak has brought to our lives.” Eckert brings her mother to DayBreak from their home in Colorado Springs.
Charlie Oaks of Woodland Park was so grateful for the care his late wife, Helgi, received at DayBreak, he joined the board of directors. Near the end of her life, Helgi Oaks was non-verbal, after suffering several strokes along with the effects of multiple sclerosis.
“One day when I came to pick her up at DayBreak and was transferring her into our car she voluntarily said, ‘I had a really good time.’ Thus, I knew, believed and fully realized just how much her time at DayBreak meant to her,” Oaks wrote as a testimonial.
Since opening DayBreak, Levy has focused on including the community into her work. For the renovation of the preschool, DayBreak partnered with Teller County Habitat for Humanity to use its team of volunteers and general contractor Jeff Smith, who owns Smith-Woodland, Inc. “From Day One, this has been a true community collaboration,” Levy said.
COMMUNITY COLLABORATION
To help the Daybreak crew out, Cord and Lizzie Prettyman spruced up the nonprofit’s backyard in 2017. “We tore out old wood decking, built a horseshoe pit, installed a shade screen, stained the wood yard furniture and painted a garden pool,” said Prettyman, who is also a regular columnist for the Courier. “We also purchased a number of yard game, badminton, bocce ball, croquet, corn hole, horse shoes, walking cones and a Velcro paddle game.”
Prettyman’s intern at Absolute Workout, Armando Bargas, volunteered once a month to set up and supervise games for the seniors.
Other residents, like Beth Kosley and Ralph Rothstein, provide music for the clients while Michael Harper brings his therapy dog, Lincoln, for a visit. Members of the Woodland Park Senior Citizens Organization planted flowers and decorated the yard.
With a DayBreak van, Levy and her volunteers are well-known around Woodland Park with their regular appearances at special events such as basketball games at the high school.
Undaunted by obstacles, Levy and her team of volunteers took the clients to the top of Pikes Peak and photographed the occasion. “Our volunteers are phenomenal,” she said.
DayBreak also offers an internship program for high school students who want to learn how to start and run a nonprofit. “The interns participate in outings with us and communicate with families,” Levy said. “The first year one of our interns made such a connection with our program she actually had her graduation party in our backyard.”
In addition to the capital campaign to help fund the purchase and renovation for the new building, DayBreak has received matching grants for the project from the Daniels Fund, El Pomar and Chapman foundations, Black Hills Energy, the IndyGive campaign and two private fundraisers.