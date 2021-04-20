WPSD ANNOUNCES REGISTRATION TIMES
The Woodland Park School District RE-2 has announced that registration for returning and/or new students at any grade level, including new incoming preschool and kindergarten students, is now open.
All students in grades PreK-12 through Infinite Campus who will attend WPSD schools for the 2021-2022 school year will register this year online by going to the district website, wpsdk12.org/registration. This includes students who are registered at WPSD this school year, incoming preschool and kindergarten students, and any student new to the district.
The district is asking families to declare their intent for the 2021-22 school year no later than May 1, so it can begin scheduling students and staffing classrooms and programs appropriately.
WPSD will offer a variety of Learning Environment options in the upcoming school year, to include:
- In-Person: The district will return to a regular in-person full day schedule for all students.
- Remote/Online: The remote and online learning environments will be combined and include online instruction with prepared materials. Scheduling will follow a calendar schedule with daily times flexible. Teacher support will be provided, and variable based on student need.
- Enrichment Academy: WPSD will continue to offer the K-8 Enrichment Academy for homeschooling or online families, along with options for middle and high school students to attend part-time for enrichment classes.
Parents and guardians are encouraged to contact their child’s school counselor to further explore options and address any concerns. A complete overview of the learning options can be reviewed at wpsdk12.org/uploads/forms/WPSD-Learning-Options-Overview.pdf.
NATIONAL DAY OF PRAYER IN WOODLAND PARK
A National Day of Prayer event will be held from 5:30-7 p.m. May 6 at under the Pavilion at Memorial Park, 200 N. Park St., Woodland Park. It will feature a live worship band.
Attendees are asked to bring their own chairs.
NOMINATE A NURSE FOR COLORADO’S HIGHEST HONOR
The Colorado Nurses Foundation and Southeastern Colorado AHEC is seeking nominations of outstanding Registered Nurses for Colorado’s Nightingale Luminary Awards.
A nursing hero demonstrates excellence in care at a level rarely achieved. Community members and other healthcare professionals are encouraged to submit nominations by June 1.
To learn more, visit coloradonursesfoundation.com/info-nominate-a-nurse.