WP to host memorial for Val Carr
The public is invited to a memorial celebration of the life of the late Woodland Park Mayor Val Carr, who died Feb. 16. Hosted by the City of Woodland Park, the ceremony will include music as well as stories about Carr by Acting City Manager Michael Lawson, Mayor Pro Tem Hilary LaBarre and Assistant City Manager Suzanne Leclercq.
The memorial starts at noon on June 6 at the Memorial Park Pavilion, 200 N. Pine St.
• • •
Education updates
Hannah Rose Owen of Divide was among 3,512 students who recently graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Owen earned a bachelor of science in education and human sciences from the College of Education and Human Sciences.
• • •
Downtown wp cleanup to be held Friday
The annual downtown cleanup is from 9 a.m. to noon Friday, beginning at the Tava site in Bergstrom Arena. To RSVP, email org" target="_blank">info@wpmainstreet.org.
• • •
Woodland Park Main Street honors historic preservation
Woodland Park Main Street honors May as Historic Preservation Month with an online survey that seeks residents’ input on places in the city that they would recommend for a map that spotlights heritage tourism as a marketing tool for main street.
The survey is at tinyurl.com/7su6ct28.
The results will be included on a map created by the city’s Main Street group to identify businesses, public spaces and historic landmarks.
• • •
Food available at Community Cupboard
Food pickup — including produce and bread — is available through the Woodland Park Community Cupboard, located at 414 Colorado Highway 67. It is open 9:30-11:30 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
• • •
Nominate a nurse for Colorado’s highest honor
The Colorado Nurses Foundation and Southeastern Colorado AHEC is seeking nominations of outstanding Registered Nurses for Colorado’s Nightingale Luminary Awards.
A nursing hero demonstrates excellence in care at a level rarely achieved. Community members and other healthcare professionals are encouraged to submit nominations by June 1.
To learn more, visit coloradonursesfoundation.com/info-nominate-a-nurse.