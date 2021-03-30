PIKES PEAK SUMMIT CLOSED UNTIL MAY 23
The summit of Pikes Peak will be closed to all vehicular and pedestrian traffic until May 23.
The closure — which started March 22 — is for the safety of all visitors and workers as the Pikes Peak Summit Complex enters the final phase of construction. During this time, heavy equipment will be moving boulders throughout the site in preparation for final grading and paving.
Throughout the closure and weather permitting, Pikes Peak Highway visitors will be able to park at Devils Playground where they can enjoy views from 13,500 feet and hike various trails.
Hikers will not be able to access the summit and must be prepared to hike back down either the Crags Trail or Barr Trail. Signage indicating the temporary summit closure will be present on both trails.
The new Summit Visitor Center is expected to open early this summer.
Call 719-385-7325 for current highway conditions. Hours of operation and other information about the highway can be found at PikesPeakColorado.com.
BANZHAF RECOGNIZED WITH VOLUNTEER OF THE YEAR AWARD
The Colorado State Forest Service has recognized Rose Banzhaf with its Volunteer of the Year award for 2020.
Banzhaf has been instrumental in supporting the Colorado State Forest Service’s work with the Colorado Project Learning Tree program.
PLT uses trees and forests as windows on the world to increase students’ understanding of the environment and actions they can take to conserve it. It reaches thousands of youth across Colorado each year with important forest education. The CSFS relies heavily upon volunteers like Banzhaf to share this key program with formal educators, nonformal educators, preservice teachers and natural resource professionals.
Banzhaf, a Woodland Park resident, has given countless hours to the PLT program, serving as chair of the Colorado PLT advisory council, contributing to the strategic planning team and jumping into the virtual world by facilitating numerous online PLT workshops.
She also coordinated with CSFS staff to help prepare Woodland Park High School Envirothon students for their state competition.
“I have thoroughly enjoyed all my time this year with PLT. I love working with all of the [Colorado State] Forest Service people I get to work with,” Banzhaf remarked as she received her award.
The award was presented virtually at the CSFS’s Annual Meeting last month.
FOUNDATION ANNOUNCES COLLEGE SCHOLARSHIPS
The application process for Credit Union of Colorado Foundation college scholarships opened March 15 for students from around the state.
The foundation will provide a $5,000 annual scholarship to 10 students – for a total of $50,000 in tuition assistance for the 2021-22 school year.
“This year marks the seventh year we have provided financial support to college students from communities throughout Colorado,” Kamela Pancroft, board chair of the Credit Union of Colorado Foundation, said in a statement. “Our scholarship committee is amazed by the quality of students who apply. Their applications impart the personal commitments they have to volunteerism and the goals they have set to impact society and their communities upon completing their education. We are proud to invest in these students, whom we know will make a lasting impact by giving back and achieving their professional pursuits.”
Applications will be accepted until April 15.
Scholarship eligibility is extended to students who are Colorado residents enrolled in, or scheduled to enter, an accredited college or university as an undergraduate taking at least 12 credit hours per semester.
Applicants must maintain a minimum 3.5 GPA in high school or during the previous 12 months as a college undergraduate. Students should also demonstrate an active commitment to volunteer activities and community service at their school or in their local community.
Scholarship renewals are not automatic; the student must reapply each year.
For more information, visit cuofcofoundation.org/general-scholarships.
NOMINATE A NURSE FOR COLORADO’S HIGHEST HONOR
The Colorado Nurses Foundation and Southeastern Colorado AHEC is seeking nominations of outstanding Registered Nurses for Colorado’s Nightingale Luminary Awards.
A nursing hero demonstrates excellence in care at a level rarely achieved. Community members and other healthcare professionals are encouraged to submit nominations by June 1.
To learn more, visit coloradonursesfoundation.com/info-nominate-a-nurse.