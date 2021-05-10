WPHS graduation set for May 28
The graduation ceremony for Woodland Park High School begin at 5 p.m. May 28 on the high school football field. In the event of inclement weather, the ceremony will be in the gymnasium.
Attendees will be seated in four zones, in bleachers and on the field. Students will be issued four tickets. As more information becomes available, the district will release it to the website, wpsdk12.org.
• • •
Downtown WP cleanup to be held May 21
The annual downtown cleanup is from 9 a.m. to noon May 21, beginning at the Tava site in Bergstrom Arena. To RSVP, go to info@wpmainstreet.org.
• • •
Woodland Park Main Street honors historic preservation
Woodland Park Main Street honors May as Historic Preservation Month with an online survey that seeks resident input on places in the city they would recommend for a map that spotlights heritage tourism as a marketing tool for main street.
The survey is at tinyurl.com/7su6ct28.
The results will be included on a map created by the city’s Main Street group to identify businesses, public spaces and historic landmarks.
• • •
Food available at Community Cupboard
Food pickup — including produce and bread — is available through the Woodland Park Community Cupboard, located at 414 Colorado Highway 67. It is open 9:30-11:30 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
• • •
Nominate a nurse for Colorado’s highest honor
The Colorado Nurses Foundation and Southeastern Colorado AHEC is seeking nominations of outstanding Registered Nurses for Colorado’s Nightingale Luminary Awards.
A nursing hero demonstrates excellence in care at a level rarely achieved. Community members and other healthcare professionals are encouraged to submit nominations by June 1.
To learn more, visit coloradonursesfoundation.com/info-nominate-a-nurse.