VOLUNTEERS SOUGHT FOR WOODLAND PARK BOARDS, COMMITTEES AND COMMISSIONS
The Woodland Park City Council is seeking volunteers for various boards and committees:
Planning Commission — It conducts public hearings upon submittal of a request for subdivision of land, rezoning, conditional use permits and amendments to Planned Unit Developments. In 2021, it is responsible for the 2030 Comprehensive Plan update and land use code review. It meets at 7 p.m. on the second and fourth Thursday of each month, if the city has received a development case request.
Board of Adjustment — It conducts public hearings upon submittal of a request to vary zoning or of a request to appeal an administrative decision. It meets at 6:30 p.m. on the third Monday of each month, if the city has received a variance request or appeal.
Board of Review — It hears and decides appeals of order, decisions or determinations made by the Building Official, grants minor variances and hears complaints regarding licensed contractors. It meets at 3:30 p.m. on the third Thursday of every month, if the city has received a variance request or appeal.
Historical Preservation Committee — It reviews nominations for local historic landmarks and makes recommendations to the City Council, conducts historical surveys and assists with public education programs about local history. It meets at 3:30 p.m. on the first Monday of every month.
Keep Woodland Park Beautiful Committee — It protects the community, wildlife and natural beauty by reducing the accumulation of litter while promoting the responsible handling of trash through education, enforcement and active community participation. It meets at 4 p.m. on the first Monday of the month.
Utilities Advisory Committee — It reviews, evaluates and advises the City Council, the City Manager and the city’s water and wastewater enterprises on policies and plans of action in the area of water and wastewater. It meets at 3:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of the month when there is a need to meet.
Contact the City Clerk Suzanne Leclercq at SLeclercq@city-woodlandpark.org or visit the City of Woodland Park website at city-woodlandpark.org and click on Government to download the application form.