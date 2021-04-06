FOUNDATION ANNOUNCES COLLEGE SCHOLARSHIPS
The application process for Credit Union of Colorado Foundation college scholarships opened March 15 for students from around the state.
The foundation will provide a $5,000 annual scholarship to 10 students — for a total of $50,000 in tuition assistance for the 2021-22 school year.
“This year marks the seventh year we have provided financial support to college students from communities throughout Colorado,” Kamela Pancroft, board chair of the Credit Union of Colorado Foundation, said in a statement. “Our scholarship committee is amazed by the quality of students who apply. Their applications impart the personal commitments they have to volunteerism and the goals they have set to impact society and their communities upon completing their education. We are proud to invest in these students, whom we know will make a lasting impact by giving back and achieving their professional pursuits.”
Applications will be accepted until April 15.
Scholarship eligibility is extended to students who are Colorado residents enrolled in, or scheduled to enter, an accredited college or university as an undergraduate taking at least 12 credit hours per semester.
Applicants must maintain a minimum 3.5 GPA in high school or during the previous 12 months as a college undergraduate. Students should also demonstrate an active commitment to volunteer activities and community service at their school or in their local community.
Scholarship renewals are not automatic; the student must reapply each year.
For more information, visit cuofcofoundation.org/general-scholarships.
NOMINATE A NURSE FOR COLORADO’S HIGHEST HONOR
The Colorado Nurses Foundation and Southeastern Colorado AHEC is seeking nominations of outstanding Registered Nurses for Colorado’s Nightingale Luminary Awards.
A nursing hero demonstrates excellence in care at a level rarely achieved. Community members and other healthcare professionals are encouraged to submit nominations by June 1.
To learn more, visit coloradonursesfoundation.com/info-nominate-a-nurse.