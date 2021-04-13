GMF NATIVE SERVING IN THE U.S. NAVY
Green Mountain Falls resident Rafael Peralta is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force.
Peralta is a Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) 2nd Class Broc Osborne, rear. He most recently served aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115) during a replenishment at sea with the fleet replenishment oiler USNS Pecos (T-AO 197). Rafael Peralta is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force.
According to a Navy release, more than 90% of all trade travels by sea, and 95% of the world’s international phone and internet traffic is carried through fiber optic cables lying on the ocean floor.
FOUNDATION ANNOUNCES COLLEGE SCHOLARSHIPS
The application process for Credit Union of Colorado Foundation college scholarships opened March 15 for students from around the state.
The foundation will provide a $5,000 annual scholarship to 10 students — for a total of $50,000 in tuition assistance for the 2021-22 school year. Applications will be accepted until April 15.
Scholarship eligibility is extended to students who are Colorado residents enrolled in, or scheduled to enter, an accredited college or university as an undergraduate taking at least 12 credit hours per semester.
Applicants must maintain a minimum 3.5 GPA in high school or during the previous 12 months as a college undergraduate. Students should also demonstrate an active commitment to volunteer activities and community service at their school or in their local community.
Scholarship renewals are not automatic; the student must reapply each year.
For more information, visit cuofcofoundation.org/general-scholarships.
NOMINATE A NURSE FOR COLORADO’S HIGHEST HONOR
The Colorado Nurses Foundation and Southeastern Colorado AHEC is seeking nominations of outstanding Registered Nurses for Colorado’s Nightingale Luminary Awards.
A nursing hero demonstrates excellence in care at a level rarely achieved. Community members and other healthcare professionals are encouraged to submit nominations by June 1.
To learn more, visit coloradonursesfoundation.com/info-nominate-a-nurse.