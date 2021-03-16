NOMINATE A NURSE FOR COLORADO’S HIGHEST HONOR
The Colorado Nurses Foundation and Southeastern Colorado AHEC is seeking nominations of outstanding Registered Nurses for Colorado’s Nightingale Luminary Awards.
A nursing hero demonstrates excellence in care at a level rarely achieved. Community members and other healthcare professionals are encouraged to submit nominations by June 1.
To learn more, visit coloradonursesfoundation.com/info-nominate-a-nurse.
EDUCATION UPDATES
Sarah Iskra, of Woodland Park, was named to the Dean’s List at Bethany College in Lindsborg, Kansas.