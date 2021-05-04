WOODLAND PARK PHYSICAL THERAPY BUSINESS OWNER TO HOST EXPO
Justine Calderwood, owner of Healing Spot Physical Therapy in Woodland Park, hosts the Bloom, Bumps, Bellies and Beyond Expo from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. May 8 at Enso Motherhood Revolution, 2501 W. Colorado Ave. in Old Colorado City.
The event is intended to bring mothers, their families and professionals together to learn about services available for birth and beyond.
For more information, go to ensomama.com/bloom-bumps-babies-beyond.
NATIONAL DAY OF PRAYER IN WOODLAND PARK
A National Day of Prayer event will be held from 5:30-7 p.m. May 6 at under the Pavilion at Memorial Park, 200 N. Park St., Woodland Park. It will feature a live worship band.
Attendees are asked to bring their own chairs.
FOOD AVAILABLE AT COMMUNITY CUPBOARD
Food pickup — including produce and bread — is available through the Woodland Park Community Cupboard, located at 414 Colorado Highway 67. It is open 9:30-11:30 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
NOMINATE A NURSE FOR COLORADO’S HIGHEST HONOR
The Colorado Nurses Foundation and Southeastern Colorado AHEC is seeking nominations of outstanding Registered Nurses for Colorado’s Nightingale Luminary Awards.
A nursing hero demonstrates excellence in care at a level rarely achieved. Community members and other healthcare professionals are encouraged to submit nominations by June 1.
To learn more, visit coloradonursesfoundation.com/info-nominate-a-nurse.