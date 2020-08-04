With the loss of three key seniors, Woodland Park volleyball coach Stacy Roshek is calling this a “rebuilding year” for the Panthers.
“This is a great opportunity for sophomores and juniors to step up,” Roshek said.
Roshek returns nine letter winners from last year’s team that went 22-3. Gone are Sarah Garner, Delaney Battin and Karly Purkey, all of whom were the key leaders in the team’s success.
“They are big losses,” Roshek said. “We will have to see what happens.”
The official start of practice is slated for Aug. 10, but Roshek will get a sneak peek at the team this week during her annual camp, which takes place Wednesday and Thursday for middle schoolers and high schoolers.
“Hopefully, camp will show me some good things,” she said.
The Panthers hosted a Class 4A state qualifier (regional) in 2018 and 2019. Each year, they came within one win of advancing to the state tournament for the first time since the early 1990s.
“We were within four points last year,” Roshek recalled. “That still hurts.”
Among the returning players from last year’s team include senior outside hitter Allie Tring, senor right side hitter Trinity McAbee, senior defender Kyla Wells, junior middle blocker Grace McClintock and sophomore libero Sydney Roshek (the coach’s daughter).
Former Panthers’ star player Carli Vahsholtz will coach the C squad team this season.
Woodland Park will play in the revamped 4A Metro League this season. The Panthers will compete in the south division with Palmer, Mesa Ridge, Cañon City, Harrison and Widefield.
The north division consists of The Classical Academy, Elizabeth, Falcon, Mitchell, Sand Creek and Sierra.