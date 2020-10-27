With deep roots in the community of Woodland Park, Max Levy has returned home to join the team at Park State Bank & Trust.
Named operations officer at the bank, Levy will oversee personal-banking, including teller and ATM services. “The overarching words are excitement and honor,” said Levy, on his first day on the job Oct. 19.
Levy has spent the last three years working as a software consultant for Oracle in Denver. “I worked with large $500 million-plus companies to implement complex financial systems,” he said.
As part of the job, Levy met Oracle clients in Asia, Europe and the United States. “It was a tremendous global experience,” he said
But after the death Aug. 1 of his father, the late Neil Levy, former Woodland Park mayor, Max Levy left the position at Oracle to take over management of the family business, the Swiss Chalet and Peppertree restaurants, in Woodland Park and Colorado Springs, respectively.
“When I learned that Max had chosen to come home to support his family with their small businesses, in an ownership capacity, I reached out to see if he might be interested in joining our small business as well,” said Tony Perry, the bank’s president and CEO.
Levy credits the staff at both restaurants for his being able to accept the offer from the bank. “We have the best staff that you can imagine at both of our restaurants,” he said. “Up here, I have Katie, who has been with us over 15 years; she’s my right-hand person for the Swiss. And we have our wait staff, Heidi and Amy. And our back-of-the house staff is great.”
Levy grew up in Woodland Park, where he excelled in sports at Woodland Park High School, playing baseball, golf and basketball. “The community has given me everything in terms of my foundation,” he said. “I’d like to think my dad, as mayor for a long time, helped impart some of those values on the community. He absolutely imparted those values on me.”
Four years after graduating from WPHS, Levy earned a degree in business administration from the University of Colorado at Boulder and subsequently accepted the position at Oracle.
“Max will bring the technology, business, operations, and project management experience he gained at Oracle to make our community bank stronger,” Perry said. “His love of community, desire to make a difference and his lifelong focus on service are a perfect match for our small business.”
While Levy’s new roles with the family business and the bank are in themselves both full-time jobs, Levy compares his energy level to that of his father, who served for six years as Woodland Park’s mayor, while at the same time coaching baseball and running both restaurants.
“I am excited because I get to be involved with my family businesses, which is of paramount importance to me,” Levy said. “Beyond that I get to be a member of the bank, which is such a pillar of our community in so many different ways.”
On the personal side, Max, 26, is the oldest of the three Levy siblings. Brothers, Sam, 21, and Lou, 19, attend college at the University of Oklahoma and University of Colorado at Boulder, respectively.
“I’ve really enjoyed the time with my mom. Obviously, it’s been a hard year for our family but as much as I can be here to help her with the restaurant — or even taking out the garbage ... anything — she here’s for me in the same way,” he said, referring to his mother, Paula Levy. “It’s awesome.”
Max Levy views his new position at the bank as a blend of his roots as well as his education. “There are a lot of great synergies for what the bank stands for and what the bank means to the community and what the community means to me — and what it always has,” he said.