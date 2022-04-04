In a life marked by agony, Brian Tally used pain and anger to write and steer a bill through the U.S. Congress that will help veterans escape the medical morass he endured.
The Brian Tally VA Employment Transparency Act closes a 74-year loophole that had absolved the Veterans Administration of liability in specific circumstances.
Tally, a 1995 graduate of Woodland Park High School and Marine veteran, has written a book about his experiences and the five-year journey to the bipartisan passage of the bill, which was signed by former President Donald Trump on Jan. 5, 2021.
Titled “I Didn’t Choose This Job, It Chose Me!,” his book is a thriller laced with obstacles, some seemingly insurmountable, and intermittent victories on the way to the big prize.
Tally’s medical odyssey begins with his initial visit in 2015 to the emergency room at the Loma Linda Veterans Affairs Medical Center in California, where two nurses misdiagnosed the pain in his back as a sprain. They prescribed a regimen of medication.
The “sprain,” was eventually diagnosed correctly by a private physician as a staph infection that was slowly eating away the bone in his spine.
But that was much later.
A few days after that initial visit, Tally and his wife, Jenny, returned to the emergency room, where a physician echoed the original diagnosis.
Unknown to the patient, the physician was working on a contract with the VA. As a result, the VA ultimately took no responsibility for the mistaken diagnosis.
But not before Tally suffered two years of pain along with back-and-forth decisions by the VA to cover, or not, the cost of the recommended surgery.
Instead, the VA offered to settle for $125,000, with $25,000 going to his attorney. “I was told that the chief counsel would have given me a second denial and I would be left with zero, so, obviously I had to take it,” Tally writes in the book.
Because Tally had been forced to close his landscaping business due to his disability, the house was about to go into foreclosure. “I had no choice,” he writes.
Within two weeks of accepting the offer, Tally received a letter from the VA stating that the agency accepted all responsibility for the contract physician’s and nurses’ mistakes at the emergency room. However, the statute of limitations had run out and Tally could not sue the agency.
In a multiple-step plan, Tally formed an online legislative team to help write the bill while he traveled back and forth from his home in California to Washington, D.C. “The pain at times was unbearable, which is why at times I got routine spinal treatments and injections which continue to this day,” he writes.
Tally credits fellow Marine veteran John Steelman for his support throughout the 11,000-hour process. Steelman wrote the introduction to the book.
Among the hurdles to jump were those of finding sponsors from both parties to sponsor the bill in the House and Senate. Rep. Mike Levin, D-Calif. was the main sponsor of HR 4526 while then-Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., co-sponsored the bill.
In the Senate, Richard Blumenthal, a Democrat from Connecticut and Thom Tillis, a North Carolina Republican, co-sponsored S. 4883.
The bill ensures that: the VA must notify a veteran patient of the care provider’s employment status. In addition, within 30 days, the VA must inform the veteran of state laws regarding the statute of limitations for malpractice claims. If a care provider working as a contractor for the VA is involved in three separate medical malpractice cases within five years, that contractor will be barred from working at the VA.
“From this point forward, all veterans and their families will now have the accountability and transparency they deserve in a timely manner from the highest levels of the Department of Veterans Affairs after falling victim to medical malpractice,” Tally writes.
Today, Tally and Jenny and their four children live in Houston.
“I Didn’t’ Choose This Job, It Chose Me!” is available at Amazon.com and barnesandnoble.com.
Tally is the stepson of Mike Sperry of Woodland Park.