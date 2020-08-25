It is a pretty safe assumption that Clint Vahsholtz knows every twist and turn of Pikes Peak Highway as well, if not better, than anyone on the face of the planet.
The Woodland Park native, a 1989 graduate of Woodland Park High School, is the most decorated driver in the history of America’s second-oldest auto race — The Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, presented by Gran Turismo.
This year marks 98th running of the famed event.
On Sunday, Aug. 30 Vahsholtz, 49, will be making his 29th run up America’s Mountain. He will navigate the 12.42-mile course with 156 perilous turns in search of his 24th victory. He last won in 2017.
While Vahsholtz has no plans to retire anytime soon, he does have a few goals left on his checklist.
“I’d really like to get 25 wins before I make any decision,” he said last week before heading over to his dad’s shop to work on his race car. “It would be nice to start off this decade with a win and then go from there.”
While Vahsholtz has been competing in the Hill Climb each year since 1992, he first started making runs up the mountain as a passenger as a child. His father, Leonard, began racing up Pikes Peak in the mid-1970s. He retired a little over a decade ago with a then-record 18 Hill Climb wins.
Leonard is the Vahsholtz in Vahsholtz Racing. He has always helped his Clint with his racing machines. Clint won his first three Hill Climb titles on a motorcycle.
This year, Clint is returning to the famed Open Wheel Division after two years in the Time Attack I Class, where he finished second in each race. He set an Open Wheel Class record in 2017 with a time of 9 minutes, 25.747 seconds in his 2013 Ford Open.
“It’s cool to get back into our own group,” Clint said. “I’m going quicker than ever in certain sections of the road. I feel really comfortable. This is a mean car.”
The winged car with an open cockpit is not only cool visually, it is decorated with a huge American flag.
“The car is all mechanical,” Clint said. “It’s all me. It’s about grabbing the bull by the horns and holding on.”
Clint figures his main competition in the Open Wheel Class will come from Paul Dallenbach of Basalt. He has nine Open Wheel wins.
“Paul is always tough,” Clint said.
This year’s race will be run without fans for the first time in the history of the event, which dates to 1916. Concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic caused organizers to postpone the race from late June. The last time the race was postponed was 2012 due to the Waldo Canyon Fire.
“My hat goes off to the Hill Climb organizers to get this event together this year,” Clint said. “There was a lot of speculation on if they could even have it.
“It’s going to be different with no fans, for sure. It will be sad there are no spectators. The ride back down (from the peak) is always fun with fans. You get to shake their hands and high-five them.”
The race is scheduled to begin at 7:30 a.m. with the exhibition car class. After that, the drivers with the top qualifying times will go off first. Clint figures he should be somewhere in the top 5.
“I imagine I’ll head up sometimes around 9:30 to 9:45,” Clint said.
Clint is already making plans to compete in the 2021 and 2022 races.
“2022 will be the 100th race,” he said. “That will be pretty cool.”
This year’s race will be livestreamed via the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb website, ppihc.org, and also broadcast on radio by KRDO.