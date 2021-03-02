It took an act of Congress, but America’s veterans are now the beneficiaries of a bill that closes a 74-year legal loophole that shut many in the military out of receiving health care. Former President Donald Trump signed the Brian Tally VA Employment Transparency Act Jan. 5, a few days before he left office.
Brian Tally, 43, is a 1995 graduate of Woodland Park High School and the stepson of Mike Sperry of Woodland Park. Tally joined the U.S. Marines right after high school and served four years.
“We are so proud of Brian; he put so much time and effort into this, it’s amazing,” Sperry said. “This bill is going to help a lot of veterans.”
Sadly, the bill that bears his name comes too late to help former Marine sergeant Brian Tally.
Tally’s story begins five years ago when he suffered debilitating back pain as a result of a staph infection that was slowly eating the bone away in his spine. But a physician at the VA failed to detect the infection and instead treated the pain with pills and shots.
Unable to work because of the pain and disability, Tally and his wife Jenny lost their custom landscaping business in Temecula, Calif. “We lost everything,” Tally said.
“After weeks without any relief — or additional help from VA doctors — Tally visited a private-sector doctor (at his own expense), where new tests showed a bone-eating staph infection causing severe spinal damage,” states an article published Jan. 6 in Military Times.
For two years, the Tallys suffered a roller coaster of decisions by the VA which, after two years, recommended surgery and agreed to pay for an outside surgeon to operate.
Ten months later the VA reversed its decision to settle, citing a loophole in the law that absolves the VA of responsibility. The doctor who failed to diagnose the infection worked on a contract basis for the VA.
And because the statute of limitations had expired, Tally was unable to file a lawsuit against the VA. “I just sat there for three years and finally decided I had to do something,” Tally said. “But everywhere I turned I hit a dead end.”
Unable at first to find support, Tally wrote the bill himself and took it to Washington, D.C.
“I have over 11,000 hours logged, four trips to D.C., visited nine states, and dozens of Congressional districts, not to mention the thousands of phone calls and emails,” Tally said.
Finally, he found a sponsor, Rep. Mike Levin, D-California, who introduced the bill in the House of Representatives. Subsequently, the bill passed both House and Senate. “In this most divisive time, the bill passed,” Tally said.
Rep. Joe Neguse, D-Colorado, is a cosponsor of the bill.
Tally provided a video of Levin speaking about the bill. “I’ve been so impressed by Brian’s relentless work to get this legislation passed, especially after everything he’s been through,” Levin said, in a video presentation. “Nobody should have to experience what Brian did. Now that his bill is law every veteran will have the information they need to seek recourse if they are harmed as a result of substandard medical treatment.”
Under the Tally Bill, the VA must notify a veteran patient of the care provider’s employment status. In addition, within 30 days, the VA must inform the veteran of state laws regarding the statute of limitations for malpractice claims. If a care provider working as a contractor for the VA is involved in three separate medical malpractice cases within five years, that contractor will be barred from working at the VA.
“The full bill — named for former Senate Veterans’ Affairs Committee Chairman Johnny Isakson and former House committee Chairman Phil Roe — also includes numerous new protections for women veterans, student veterans and veterans left with financial challenges related to the ongoing pandemic,” states the Military Times article.
For Tally and his family, the bill has given them closure, mentally and emotionally. “I’m exhausted, relieved and proud all at the same time to have finally crossed the finish line,” he said. “We can now turn the page and move on with our lives knowing this will never happen again and ruin the lives of other veterans and their families.”
While the bill did not help him, Tally has been able to move ahead with his life. He has been declared 100% disabled by the VA for which he receives $3,700 a month. The family has since moved to Houston.
“Jenny and I have been married 22 years and have four beautiful kids,” he said. “I’m a lucky man.”