WOODLAND PARK • Motivated by the tragedy of Ukraine after the invasion of the country by Russian forces, music students at Gateway Elementary School are raising money for the refugees.
Next week, fourth-and fifth-grade music students of Kimberly Founds will perform a concert titled, “Understanding Hearts for Ukraine.” For the performance, the students are going out of their comfort zones and learning new instruments or singing new songs.
Each student spent weeks passing an introductory proficiency test for the instruments — piano, bass guitar, drums and guitar.
“We formed a garage band,” said Annalillia Lays, who will be the vocalist, with Alivia Stith on the piano and Theron Vonderharr on drums.
After the invasion that began Feb. 24, the students switched beneficiaries from raising funds for the music department to helping Ukrainian refugees.
“We can help the refugees with food and blankets,” Alivia said.
The concerts are at 2:30 and 6 p.m. April 19 and 26 at the school. Along with practicing for the concerts, the students recorded their music, which is available on a USB drive for $10.
Students at Columbine and Summit elementary schools are also planning fundraisers for the refugees.