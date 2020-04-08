Val Carr captured 776 votes to win the race for mayor of Woodland Park in the election April 7.
Currently, the city’s mayor pro tem, Carr has served the past four years on the city council. He was defeated in 2016 by Mayor Neil Levy, who was elected twice.
“As the tension mounted tonight, I didn’t know the mood of the people with the coronavirus effects,” Carr said, after learning he’d won the race. “I had a lot of seniors backing me.”
Carr’s opponents were Darwin Naccarato who finished with 510 votes; Noel Sawyer, with 473 votes; and Kellie Case, with 439 votes. Case and Sawyer currently serve on the Woodland Park City Council and retain their seats.
Commenting after the election results were announced on Tuesday evening, Naccarato said, “The people have spoken. But I don’t think there was a clear majority.”
Case expressed disappointment. “It’s a sad day. This community is in trouble,” she said. “I’m very disappointed in my community, not because they didn't vote for me but any one of the three of us would have been OK; this is not what Woodland Park is about. It’s a dark day.”
Sawyer was succinct. “Val ran a good campaign,” he said.
In the race for city council, the winners were Paul “Rusty" Neal, who captured 1,448 votes; Robert Zuluaga, with 1,100 votes and Jim Pfaff, who won a seat with 1,062 votes. The three join Case, Sawyer and Hilary LaBarre on the council.
The three winners beat Don Dezellem, who received 1005 votes, and Michael Dalton, with 617 votes.
According to City Clerk Suzanne LeClercq, 43% of registered voters returned 2,232 ballots, which beat the turnout in the 2018 municipal election by 32 votes.