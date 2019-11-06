The Woodland Park High School mountain bike team wrapped up its season Oct. 19-20 in Durango at the Colorado State Championships.
Five of the 14 Woodland Park team members competed in the finals.
“We are so pleased with all of our athletes and the hard work they put in,” said Dorothy Cothran, the Panthers’ assistant coach and team director. “I am so excited they have the opportunity to continue growing in such a unique sport.”
The Panthers’ team includes: Casey Belding, Zane Conlin, Nathan Estep, Zachary Frater, Jordan Ingalsbe, Marshall Kelm, Ian Limburg, Jack Limburg, Jace McMasters, Julissa Molter, Aaron Ross, Marcus Stanley, Trever St. John and Liam Toal.
The head coach is Travis Newsome.
This is Woodland Park’s third year with a team in the Colorado Cycling League.
Woodland Park riders competed in all four regular season events leading up to the state championships. Those events were held in Nathrop, Leadville, Snowmass and Eagle. Competition began in August.
The Panthers practiced locally at Lovell Gulch, Meadow Wood Park, Catamount, and Red Rocks.
“We’re looking for more coaches and we need more support,” Cothran said.
For more information, email wpjuniorcycling@gmail.com.