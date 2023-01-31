In the ongoing controversy about short-term rentals in Woodland Park, Mayor Hilary LaBarre counters what she sees as misinformation put forth by the referendum petitioners.

The successful referendum effectively shut down Ordinance No. 1431, which allowed unrestricted use of short-term rentals and the accompanying regulations and licensing.

The petitioners argue that STRs destroy the character of neighborhoods.

“I don’t think that argument is valid,” LaBarre said. “I don’t see the difference between a long-term rental that’s not being maintained and an STR that is outstandingly maintained.”

Throughout the public hearings on the issue, residents have expressed concern about the grave impact that banning STRs would have on the community, LaBarre said.

If STRs were banned, the results would halt employment for many house cleaners, landscapers, plumbers, electricians and property management companies.

“Because we’re such a small community, we don’t have a lot of other job options,” she said.

Contrary to the petitioners’ statements about the nickname of the ordinance, “Wild West,” just one councilor, David Ott, coined the term. “David meant that it had been the Wild West because there was no regulation and we were going to regulate,” LaBarre said. “’Wild West,’ is not the name of the ordinance — it’s No. 1431.”

With the successful referendum, however, all regulations on STRs stopped, the mayor added.

While the city has codes, the ordinance was intended to strengthen regulations regarding short-term rentals. Had the ordinance been in place, the owners of STRs would lose their license for two years if found guilty of two violations.

Under the proposed regulations, the owner would have to provide an emergency-contact phone number, follow parking rules and limit the number of renters at one time.

“I feel it’s been misleading to the public because this petition group never talked about the regulations,” LaBarre said. “And that is the purpose of the ordinance.”

LaBarre agrees with the petitioners that short-term rentals have been around for decades. “They have been licensed as businesses,” she said.

LaBarre questions why two petitioners who previously served on the planning commission didn’t recommend initiating regulations at that time. “So why now when they want them banned?” she said. “They want STRs banned and have given us emails that say that.”

Both sides acknowledge that STRs are successful businesses in Woodland Park. However, the mayor suggests that visitors are choosing STRs because people are living full-time in the city’s motels.

“I know for a fact that Charis (Bible College) students are living there,” LaBarre said. “And they vote here. The students declare residency by living in a motel room.”

Why are the petitioners focusing on one issue, LaBarre said. “I’m curious why you would be upset with STR owners who serve visitors versus people living in a motel and voting in our elections,” she said. “Because residency is 22 days.”

Teller County Clerk & Recorder Stephanie Kees confirmed. “They fill out a voter registration card, stating that they have lived in the state for at least 22 days,” Kees said, adding that there are penalties for false information.

The condition for approval is that the students have a long-term agreement with the motel or hotel, Kees added.

There are deeper consequences than perhaps a violation at an STR, LaBarre said. “Living in a motel room and being able to vote in an election, I think, is far more concerning than someone who visits a home on the weekend,” LaBarre said. “Maybe they have a loud party, and the police get called. How does that damage our community permanently? It doesn’t.”

The mayor sees her job as one that protects citizens’ rights.

“My job is to prevent the government from harming you,” she said. “I’m in the role because I believe in limited government. This is too far of government reach for me to be comfortable with, in banning short-term rentals, or severely limiting them.”