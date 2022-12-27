In the effort to find a balance in the short-term rental controversy, Woodland Park Mayor Hilary LaBarre went for the middle ground.
“The council has struggled with this issue,” said LaBarre, speaking during the annual State of the City presentation. “Despite the challenge, we appreciate the involvement of everyone.”
In November, the city council drafted an ordinance, No. 1431, which established rules and regulations for owners of short-term rentals to include the appropriate business license.
However, LaBarre highlighted that a group was circulating a petition to repeal the ordinance. The petition targets part of the ordinance that fails to establish a limit on the number of investor-owned STRs in residential neighborhoods.
“The majority of short-term rentals in Woodland Park are not owned by out-of-state people,” she said. “We are very conscious of people who rely on STRs for income, for their retirement.”
As well, people who own short-term rentals provide jobs such as housekeeping and landscaping, while the guests/owners pay the city’s lodging tax of 5.7%.
The city has tried to ensure that rules for regulating STRs are reasonable, LaBarre said. “We have asked the staff to look at the impact of STRs on the community,” she added. The city allocated $40,000 for the impact study, using money from the lodging tax to the general fund.
In other news, LaBarre announced that economic development will be a focus of the city next year, based on responses to the 2030 Comprehensive Plan.
Among the city’s goals are streamlining city codes, policies and procedures that present barriers to business and expanding housing options, she said.
This month, the city issued a request for proposals for a consultant to conduct a Housing Needs Assessment. “We are growing and there is a need for housing; finding labor is difficult,” LaBarre said.
The consultant’s expenses are funded by a grant to the city from the Colorado Department of Local Affairs.
In addition to the DOLA grant, the city won a Restart Destination grant from the Colorado Tourism Office to develop objectives for the area’s tourism industry. The objectives will include a tourism advisory board which will formalize a strategic plan.
To attract additional money, the city hired a grant analyst in October who has secured several hundred thousand dollars in grants for transportation projects, the mayor said.
After serving as the interim mayor, LaBarre was elected to the office in April, when 50% of eligible voters cast ballots. With 2,503 ballots returned, the number was the highest voter turnout in recent years, she said.
It was the mayor’s announcement about Memorial Park that drew rousing applause from the audience. This month, the city paid off the loan for the park's renovation, which was completed in May 2017. Because the payoff was 12 weeks early, the city saved $800,000 in interest costs.
The renovation began with a $450,000 grant from Great Outdoors Colorado, Colorado Parks and Wildlife and the Conservation Trust Fund.
To improve communication with other agencies, LaBarre and the city council participate in the “Teller Elected and Executive Meetings” to discuss items of regional importance.
LaBarre’s State of the City presentation drew a large crowd of residents, who gathered Dec. 13 at the Ute Pass Cultural Center. The Swiss Chalet provided the breakfast for the event, which was sponsored by the Greater Woodland Park Chamber of Commerce.