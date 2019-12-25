Woodland Park’s Main Street program won national recognition for its promotion of Small Business Saturday, Nov. 30. The honor came with a $500 gift certificate courtesy of American Express.
The credit-card firm and National Main Street sponsored the Neighborhood Champion Innovation Contest as a way to promote shopping at local retailers. Woodland Park’s program was one of 15 Main Street programs around the nation to receive $500.
In Woodland Park, Gail Wingerd, program manager for Main Street, organized a promotional campaign that day in collaboration with the Greater Woodland Park Chamber Commerce. “We had a welcome station in Woodland Square as a way to get people out to shop local,” Wingerd said, adding that the campaign was for retailers across the entire city.
American Express provides the bags, buttons and funds for advertising through various media, as a way to promote the annual Small Business Saturday shop local initiative. “We gave away 103 bags with 20 coupons in each bag,” she said. “It was cold and windy that day but we were out there in Woodland Square with hot cocoa, coffee and doughnuts.
“We’ve had some wonderful feedback from retailers who said that Small Business Saturday was one of the best days they’ve had in the whole year.”
Wingerd and the board of directors plan to spend a portion of the money to replace the letters used to advertise city events on the sign on the Centennial Paint building.
The Colorado Department of Local Affairs administers the Colorado Main Street Program whose goals are to revitalize downtowns to include historic preservation.