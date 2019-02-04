The Woodland Park Main Street Board of Directors has appointed Gail Wingerd as the new part-time program manager.
Wingerd, who was originally hired by the organization in 2014 as the board scribe and social media consultant, replaces Darlene Jensen, who transitioned out of the position in January.
As the Main Street organization has grown over the years, so have Wingerd’s administrative responsibilities. The new part-time position for which she has been hired is a blended position, combining program management and social media responsibilities. She has volunteered on Main Street’s Promotions Committee since it was formed.
Wingerd was born and raised in north-central Kansas and moved to Woodland Park in 1998 because of her desire to live in an affordable mountain community. That same year, she also assisted in establishing Creative Concepts of America, Inc., a full-line custom imprinted promotional products and decorated apparel business serving Woodland Park and Teller County. In 2005, she became the sole owner and has continued helping businesses, organizations and individuals market their services and causes through a wide variety of products.
“I love helping people fulfill their dreams and be successful in what they are passionate about,” Wingerd said. In addition to running her own business and now serving as Main Street’s part-time Program Manager, Wingerd is a founding member and past president of Woodland Park’s Teller Business Builders networking group. She also serves on the Ute Pass Symphony Guild board and the Lighter Side of Christmas parade committee.
Helping Main Street grow into an organization that can provide opportunities for the downtown district to thrive and become a place where people stop, shop and support local merchants, as well as enjoy the public spaces, are all reasons Wingerd is excited about her new role. She also realizes the position does not come without challenges.
“I believe we need to communicate more effectively how the Main Street Program benefits our community. We are also challenged with having adequate funding to accomplish the work of a Main Street Program,” Wingerd said. “We will be looking at different avenues to address these challenges this year and into the future.”
Main Street Board Member Bob Carlsen added: “I believe together we can help build and enhance our community and make it an even better place to live.”
With Wingerd’s extensive experience with the board over the years, she was the natural choice for the position, Carlsen said. I welcome her and wish her every success in what will be a labor of love.”
Woodland Park Main Street, a 501©(3) nonprofit organization, is one of 18 Colorado Main Street programs and 2,000 Main Street programs nationwide. In 2018, Woodland Park Main Street received full designation as a Main Street community from the Colorado Department of Local Affairs (DOLA). The designation allows Woodland Park Main Street to be eligible for increased grant dollars to invest in downtown improvements and provides additional funding for Main Street to continue its work. DOLA has announced Woodland Park Main Street as one of its top performers in the State of Colorado.