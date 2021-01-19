WOODLAND PARK • No doubt St. Patrick would be proud of Mickie Richardson and the Mountain Eire Irish Dancers.
After having to cancel the annual Woodland Park parade on the day that honors the patron saint of the Irish — two years in a row — Richardson is not giving up.
She and the parade team are going ahead with a June date for the parade. They’re crossing their fingers that the coronavirus will be on its way out and life will resume at a faster, or parade, pace.
But there was still good news stemming from the parade that was canceled at the last minute in March. “We raised $860 from sponsors and donors,” Richardson said.
The money raised from the parade is intended to be awarded to a local nonprofit selected by the Grand Marshal. The 2020 marshal was Doug Zurek, parent and founder of Watch D.O.G.S. — Dads of Great Schools.
Zurek’s nonprofit of choice was Basecamp Recovery, a rehabilitation group for those addicted to alcohol and drugs. Founded by Nate Wilson and Heidi Lynch, the nonprofit holds weekly meetings and hosts group activities such as rock climbing and crafts.
The donations pay for counselors and a peer mentor at every meeting. The group can be reached through its Facebook page at Basecamp Recovery or at natewilson0223@gmail.com.
For now, Richardson and the team are planning “St. Patrick’s Day in the Summer,” the date to be announced.
This year’s Grand Marshals are Susie and Dan Bradley, life coach/fitness instructor and owner of Ground Control Inc., respectively.
As always, the parade will feature Richardson’s dancers from the Mountain Eire Irish Dance School.