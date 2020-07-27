A new website by the city of Woodland Park aims to make life easier for its residents.
Launched on July 7, www.city-woodlandpark.org is a mobile-friendly site that allows user to access several features, including online submission and calendars for meetings and events.
“The purpose was really to better serve our residents and constituents,” said Karen Casey, the city’s community engagement manager. “We had an outdated website; the platform was very general.”
The idea to create a new website started last summer, Casey said. She added that city officials used community feedback while they put the project together.
One addition the website might have in the future is a section about Woodland Park’s history.
“We have a pretty cool history here,” Casey said.
Some of the website’s highlights include:
• A Citizen Request Tracker allowing a user to report such issues as potholes, a deceased animal in the road and other types of concerns.
• An Alert Center to sign up to receive notifications about things like Council, Board, Commission and Committee meetings, closures, cancellations and more.
• A place to make payments for utility bills, business taxes, municipal court fines, planning and building fees and more.
• A place to download meeting agendas and minutes, and view meeting recordings. With this feature, a user can also search for topics that were on various Council, Board, Commission and Committee meeting agendas.
• A place to directly for the city of Woodland Park’s Municipal Charter to read it from beginning to end or search for the portion of the code to learn more.
• A place to register for programs, sports, classes and making reservations at the city’s facilities and parks.
• A place to create an account and sign up to receive notifications regarding employment opportunities that become available.