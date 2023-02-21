Winter blues and world news got you down?

When our news feeds are filled with stories fighting for our attention and the weather outside is blustery, it can be tough to keep spirits high. The City of Woodland Park is introducing a lighthearted way to bring our community together, while engaging in a free activity this winter season.

Name Our Snowplows is a festively fun activity for all ages of the community. You may have seen some of our municipal neighbors to the north host similar contests. From coast to coast, communities impacted by winter weather are rising to the occasion and turning sludge and slush into an entertaining rush!

The City is seeking input from Woodland Park’s residents, young and old, to embolden our plowing crew with official names before the next round of flakes fly. The possibilities are endless, and the decision is all yours. During the month of February, citizens can submit their best plow name entries to WhatsUpWoodlandPark.com, for a chance to be voted as the contest winner by their peers. Beginning in early March, the City will reveal the top 12 snowplow names for consideration by the community and ask you to vote for your favorite. Winners will be determined by popular vote.

The City will be awarding three plows with an official name, but one is especially reserved just for the community kids. Children are encouraged to participate, as we know our smallest citizens often have the biggest imaginations! Email addresses are required to enter, and children are welcome to share the email address of a trusted adult. The fun doesn’t stop with entering your best name idea! Test your plowing knowledge with charming, creative activities to keep kiddos of all ages learning. Word searches, trivia and coloring pages are available for printing at home after you pick the perfect moniker. You can also stop by City Hall or the Parks and Recreation office to pick up an activity packet.

As the contest builds toward the finish line, the City will be offering some helpful tips and tricks related to winter driving, snow-how safety, snowplowing, and more. We look forward to sharing important information with our community to help ensure a safe, snowy season for all the drivers across our mountain community.

For contest info and rules, visit WhatsUpWoodlandPark.com.

Kristen Higginbotham is Communications Specialist for the City of Woodland Park.