The Woodland Park Jr. Wrestling Club had its season come to an abrupt halt last month due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Prior to the restrictions, the Panthers competed in the state tournament Feb. 28-29 at the Denver Coliseum. Woodland Park placed 17th out of 106 teams in the Rookie division, despite having only 10 wrestlers compete in that division.
“We were by far the smallest team out of the top 20 in the state,” said Woodland Park coach Dustin Rodriguez. “95% of the teams had 25-plus wrestlers in each division. This was a huge accomplishment for our team.”
In the Open division, the Panthers placed 43rd out of 128 teams with only 10 wrestlers in that division as well — the smallest team of any in the division.
Several Panthers medaled at state:
• Lincoln Peck — 1st place
• Radan Peck — 2nd
• Aidan Hood — 3rd
• Susie Elderbaum — 3rd
• Jeremiah Deal — 3rd
• Cierra Elderbaum — 4th
“This is the best we’ve ever done by far as a team and we will continue to get better as we grow and my younger/newer wrestlers get more experience,” Rodriguez said.
As a club, the Panthers had 38 wrestlers on the team this season ranging in age from 4 to 16.
They have four teams: Skills Development (a practice team only usually consisted of beginner wrestlers); League (100% competitive wrestlers); Elite (wrestlers who compete only in invitationals); and All girls.
“I am very proud of not only my wrestlers but their parents as well,” Rodriguez said. “Our season is about seven months long and it takes a lot of dedication from everyone, including parents and coaches.
The Panthers also compete in Rocky Mountain National Tournaments. They were able to wrestle in Nebraska prior before the season ended.
“We were scheduled to go to New Mexico and San Diego this summer until the COVID-19 restrictions put an end to our season,” Rodriguez said. “I truly believe that if we continue in the direction we are going, our club will be one of the top teams in the state within the next few years.”