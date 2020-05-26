As Woodland Park businesses gradually reopen after a mandatory two-month closure or diminished level of services due to coronavirus pandemic mandates, the collective bottom line is squiggly.
While hair salons are roaring back, other types of businesses seem to be on a gradual peak upward.
Some businesses, such as gun shops and grocery stores, were considered essential services and remained open throughout the state’s Stay at Home recommendations.
Woodland Butcher Block
When meat has become tough to find elsewhere, Woodland Butcher Block, 320 S. Baldwin St., is an oasis. “We are pretty darn grateful,” said J.P. Schulman who, with his wife, Jill, bought the business in November. “People have supported us.”
During the Stay at Home mandate, the Schulmans offered curbside service. “We’d run outside with the order,” he said. “Now we allow two people at a time in the store.”
A carnivore’s dream, the butcher block has a range of cuts including rib eye, flank and cube steaks, chuck roasts and filet mignon. The shop also stocks chicken, sausage, bacon, bison, turkey, alligator, and a variety of cheese.
It offers a homemade touch. “We make our own chicken bacon meatballs and carne asada,” Schulman said.
Reflections
A few doors down at Reflections, a nail and hair salon, business is steady. “Since May 1, we’ve been flooded with calls,” said Katie Miller, nail technician. “I am super busy.”
To accommodate social distancing regulations, Miller moved her station to the back of the salon. “We allow eight people at a time and have them wait in their cars until time for the appointment,” she said.
With a new emphasis on cleaning, Reflections, whose owner is Beth McCarl, is on a roll. “Beth has put in so many hours of cleaning,” Miller said. “Not because we were dirty but because we had the time.”
Like so many others, Miller used her staying-at-home time helping her teenager with remote learning — which, she says, is not an easy task. “Teachers are amazing,” she said. “They need more recognition.”
Sweet Escapes
At Sweet Escapes, what a difference a week makes, as Renee Taylor went from extreme pessimism to moderate exuberance the second week of May. “I’m excited. Business is picking up,” she said. “People are coming for the burgers and my kolaches are always popular.”
In the meantime, she’s facing overdue rent payments for the shop’s space in Gold Hill Square North. To save money, she works by herself, seven days a week, having laid off part-time employees.
As business has improved, she has added chocolate and banana cakes to the bakery case, along with daily meal specials. “We’re all in this storm together, whether we like it or not,” she said. “But it’s hard on the ‘little people,’ up here. It’s time for people to step up and support us.”
Freedom 30 Arms
Next to the bakery, Freedom 30 Arms, 603 W. Midland Ave., is seeing brisk sales of ammunition. “Ammo has been our bread and butter right now,” said owner Chris Albarelle.
Albarelle attributes the increase in gun sales to unease about the future. “We had a lot of first-time gun owners, a lot of new faces,” he said. “While no one said anything, you could see the panic.”
At the height of the stay-at-home measures, background checks for those buying a gun took a lot longer than usual — about three weeks. “It’s down to about an hour; things have calmed down,” he said.
Colorado Scenes
Also in Gold Hill Square North, Colorado Scenes gallery and shop has reopened.
“The lockdown has destroyed my business. It’s hard for a small business in Woodland Park,” said Steve Tohari, who opened the 617 Midland Ave. shop two years ago. He filled the shop/gallery with his framed photographs showcasing Colorado.
However, Tohari said his online sales are picking up.
While he’s happy to be open again, Tohari said he’s also wary of an expected influx of tourists once the state opens up. “I’m afraid people passing through could give us the virus,” he said.
Studio West
Having responded to roughly 100 calls a day before May 1, Darlene Holloway is pretty pumped about reopening Studio West, a hair/nail salon in downtown Woodland Park. “Business is booming,” she said last week.
The new normal is clean, clean, clean. “I was nervous about guidelines, but we overdid it,” she said.
Studio West employees have been doing temperature checks, wearing masks throughout appointments, and maintaining social distancing.
While some of Holloway’s staff opted not to return to work at the salon after the hiatus, Studio West, 216 W. Midland Ave., is serving clients with four stylists, a nail technician and an aesthetician.