Woodland Park Police Officer Tim Bradley and his German shepherd Rico were special guests at the city council meeting last week. The department’s Canine Team, the two narrowly lost a contest sponsored by the television show “America’s Top Dog,” which aired Feb. 5 on the A&E network.
“We lost by five seconds,” Bradley said.
The contest tested the dog’s speed, scent expertise, agility and ability to maneuver obstacles while tracking a suspect or hunting for narcotics.
The council and audience watched a video segment of Bradley and Rico racing through the obstacle course during the show. Rico is 9 years old and has been with Bradley since the dog was 8 weeks old.
With Rico facing retirement, Bradley is currently training a 9-month-old pup, Dutch, to follow in the canine officer’s footsteps.
In other business, a report by the city’s finance director, Emily Katsimpalis, was guardedly optimistic despite the midst of a global stock market downturn exacerbated by fear of the increasing number of people diagnosed with the coronavirus.
“Our projections for 2020 are a 3.2% increase in sales-tax revenue, in line with what they were for 2019,” Katsimpalis said. “The hope is that we will at least keep pace with CPI (Consumer Price Index).”
Yet sales-tax collections were down by 9.85% from $710,516 in December 2018 to $640,506 in December 2019. “This is indicative of the slowing economy, I believe,” she said. “December is normally our largest sales-tax collection month. Obviously with the current economic conditions it’s not something that’s alarming at this point, but I’m keeping my eye on it.”
While Woodland Park’s population is growing, “the sales-tax remittance is 49% less from 2018-2019 over the year before, from 6.46% to 3.24%,” said Darrin Tangeman, city manager.
The projection for sales-tax revenue is less than what the city hoped, he added. “There are a lot of things going on in the economy; everyone’s seeing the stock market go up or down over the past week or so, with the coronavirus,” Tangeman said. “Right now, we’re steady with what we’re projecting but we could see a drop.”
Also, a representative from the Cruise Above the Clouds car club acknowledged that the city has disbanded the Community Investment Fund but requested the continued use of Memorial Park and the ability to cordon off some roads for the show in September.
Tangeman answered in the affirmative.
Planning director Sally Riley announced that the city received a $50,000 grant from the Department of Local Affairs to hire consultants to help update the city’s comprehensive plan.
And, Tangeman paid tribute to Police Chief Miles DeYoung for being selected as Wagon Boss of the Year by the Greater Woodland Park Chamber of Commerce. DeYoung will be honored at the chamber’s annual dinner on March 20.