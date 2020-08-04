The Woodland Park boys’ soccer team will begin its quest for success on Aug. 10 when teams are allowed to gather for their first official practices of the fall sports season.
The Panthers will be playing without the services of four key players for the first time since 2015. Gone are recent graduates Oliver Lampton-Adkins, Greg Pappadakis, David Pedroza and Jacob Thornton, who helped the team to a 5-10 record in 2019.
“We lost some huge players,” said Woodland Park coach Andrew Pappadakis. “The guys we have back will not immediately be expected to fill the shoes of the guys who left.”
Greg Pappadakis was the team’s leading scorer last season with eight goals and three assists. He is playing at Cornell College in Mountain Vernon, Iowa. Lampton-Adkins, Thornton and Pedroza made up 75% of the defensive backfield last season.
Andrew Pappadakis is confident other players can step and contribute to the Panthers’ success in 2020. The list includes junior center back Sam Johnson, who is the lone returning starter on defense.
Expected to join Johnson in the back is the sophomore trio of Aaron Stewart, Kyden Marsh and Adam Lanucha, all of whom played junior varsity last season.
“They will work together on all things,” Pappadakis said. “Their learning curve is still on the up, but they will be the heart of the team.”
Another player Pappadakis is high on is transfer student Alex Vonderharr from Bulgaria. He is expected to be a center forward.
The Panthers will play in the revamped Class 4 Metro League south division this fall with Cañon City, Coronado. Harrison, Mesa Ridge, Palmer and Widefield.