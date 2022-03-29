Competing against 1,100 horses to be named the best barrel-racing team in the world, Lori Dilisio and her horses, Tonka and Allegro, have broken barriers and are ready for more.
Dilisio, who owns Aspenwood Stables in Woodland Park, was among the riders who qualified for the world championships for the National Barrel Horse Association, an annual October event in Perry, Ga.
“I was super nervous; there was just a lot of fear taking an animal that far,” she said.
Dilisio turned to her father, Charlie Switalski, who lives in California, to accompany her to the competition. “I twisted my dad’s arm and made him go with me,” she said.
With dad to the rescue, the two drove from Woodland Park to Georgia, taking several days in order to rest the horses and see some sights. “My dad is not a horse person, but he’s a driver,” Dilisio said. “He checked the oil, made sure everything was good on the truck. We just had a blast, hit a couple of spots on the way there.”
The weeklong competition is daunting. Beginning with 1,100 horses from all over the world, 250 make in the semi-finals and five horses compete for the world championships. “It’s very hard, a roll of the dice,” she said. “We didn’t win that first year, so I said, ‘we have to go back.’”
That first year, in 2020, she raced with Tonka, her 21-year-old buckskin Kiger mustang. Tonka was given to her as a gift from a former client of the boarding stables.
Dilisio’s video and photos of the competition reflect the communication between horse and rider. As Tonka leans into the task of racing around the barrel, Dilisio responds with her command of the reigns. The two are one as they perform a magnificent dance around the barrels.
“It was the most amazing and incredible experience ever,” she said.
With an eye on the future, last year, Dilisio and her father drove with both horses, Tonka, 21, and Allegro, 13. “Even though Allegro wasn’t quite ready, I gave him the exposure and experience to see how he would do,” she said. “Dad flew out here from California, we loaded ‘the boys’ up in my little trailer and headed east again.”
For the second competition, Dilisio rode both horses, exchanging one for the other throughout the week. “If you hit a barrel, it’s disqualification,” she said. “I ran both of my horses four times each and did not hit a single barrel, had a clean pattern for the whole week.”
Dilisio qualified for the championships by competing in America’s Mountain Barrel Racing Series in Lake George, events founded by Steve and Kim Plutt. “Barrel racing is so fun, so thrilling and you get an adrenaline rush,” she said. “We don’t deserve horses – they are just so good to us. They’re the most wonderful animal.”
Because she didn’t win in October, Dilisio has a little inner nudge about next year, despite the expense and the distance. “We didn’t win, so we gotta go back. The event is an absolute joy and I have the support of my wonderful husband, James.”
And her dad is ready to go again. “I’m so lucky to have my dad in my life, because making that trip would be so much more difficult if I had to go by myself,” she said.
Dilisio’s mother, Kellie, gets in on the action by flying to Georgia and spending the week there.
To help fund her competitions, Dilisio boards horses on her property at the Aspenwood Stables.
“I love the physical activity of the job; I have to be outside,” she said. “I love it. If you live in Colorado, you gotta be outside.”