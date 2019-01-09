The Woodland Park High School hockey team wrapped up its December stint at Brian’s Rink in Victor by celebrating with Penguins youth skaters.
On Dec. 20, the Panthers practiced for an hour at the outdoor rink and then had a skate party with the junior Penguins for an hour.
“The majority of the Penguins were ages 8 to 12,” said Woodland Park coach Chad Mason. “After we were done skating we had hot chocolate and cookies and took photos with the kids.”
Mason said he is hoping to continue to make the event an annual tradition. The Panthers and Penguins also got together in 2017.
“We’re hoping these kids get involved and want to play with us when they get a little older,” he said. “They’re great kids and they have a great facility in Victor.”
On Dec. 21, ice was made at Meadow Wood Park Ice Rink and the Panthers began practicing there Thursday. They will use the outdoor rink to practice the majority of the rest of the season.
On Friday, the Panthers hosted the Winter Classic, with Air Academy as this year’s opponent.
Under CHSAA rules, Woodland Park is allowed to host one outdoor game per season.
Woodland Park is 1-5 to begin the campaign. The Panthers defeated Liberty, 6-5, in their season opener, and then lost five consecutive games by a combined score of 42-10.
“We had a tough start,” Mason said. “I was hoping we would be 4-2 or 5-1.
“We got hit with injuries, the flu bug, vacations. The timing was absolutely terrible. It decimated our team.”
The Panthers were down from 22 to 12 players in their final two games of December, a 10-1 loss to Summit and a 12-5 setback at Glenwood Springs.
The Panthers should be at full strength the rest of the way.
“We should be very competitive and there are a lot of winnable games in front of us,” Mason said.
Sophomore Trace Taranto leads the Panthers in scoring with 9 points (5 goals and 4 assists). Senior captain Lou Levy has 7 points (2, 5), while Parker Taranto (1,3) and Mikael Romero (4 goals) have four points each.
The Panthers have 12 games remaining and are hoping to qualify for the postseason. They can do that one of two ways; win their Apex Conference or finish in the top 16 of the RPI standings.
“Our whole league schedule is in front of us so we are in control of how we finish,” Mason said. “We have to go out and play with grit and determination and aggressiveness.”