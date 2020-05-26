Woodland Park Hockey Association is hosting its 7th Annual Summer Skills and Scrimmage Series this summer. The series runs July 7 through Aug 11.
The series will offer once a week practices/sessions. Individual times will vary depending on age group. Registration is open at woodlandparkhockey.com.
Each evening, players will engage in 15-20 minutes of hockey skills instruction followed by 40-45 minutes of small-area games (3 vs. 3 or 4 vs. 4, as appropriate).
“All ages are welcome,” said Matt Gum, WPHA’s media liaison and board member. “Mites 8 and under, Squirts 10 and under, Peewees 12 and under, Bantams 14 and under. This is perfect for new and advanced players to experience hockey and learn new skills.”
Gum added that the summer skills series is in a relaxed setting.
“This is a low-pressure time for people new to the Association and to those who want to try out hockey,” Gum said.
WPHA is the main feeder program for the high school team, which finished its third season last winter. Travis Seabolt, a WPHA board member and coach, is also the head coach of the high school team.
“We have a lot of skilled players going through our program,” Gum said. “They are going to help the high school team one day.”
WPHA teams play in the Colorado Recreational Hockey League. The league includes teams from all over Colorado.
The regular season is scheduled to begin in mid-September. WPHA teams will play their home games in Colorado Springs and then play at their home ice at Meadow Wood Sports Complex in December when the rink is frozen.