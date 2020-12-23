Woodland Park native Clint Vahsholtz won his first King of the Mountain title during August’s Broadmoor Pikes Peak International Hill Climb. His big win caught the attention of a lot of racing fans, including Donnie Beson of Woodland Park and Gary Patterson, the president of Shelby American.
Patterson manages the Cobra dealer network and all Shelby Mod Centers and plays a key role in the oversight of Team Shelby for Shelby American. He is also a factory team driver for the company. Patterson told Beson he would like to congratulate Vahsholtz — via telephone — on his big win if Beson was able to arrange a meeting.
Earlier this fall, Beson met up with Vahsholtz at his automotive repair shop in Woodland Park and put him on the line with Patterson.
“It was an honor to talk with Gary,” said Vahsholtz, whose 24 class victories in the Hill Climb are the most of any driver in the 104-year history of the race. “It’s not every day you get to talk with the president of Shelby American.”
Beson is also one of Vahsholtz’s biggest racing fans. The day of this year’s Hill Climb, Beson and his wife, Deb, rode their bikes to the start line.
“Being a car guy, I about had a heart attack when I heard Clint had the winning time,” Beson said. “So I reached out to my old boss and asked him if I got Clint on the phone, would he send his congratulations? He said, ‘For sure.’ ”
Beson’s visit with Vahsholtz also included presenting him with a gift near and dear to his heart: an embossed print from the 1967 24 Hours of Le Mans, signed by Dan Gurney.
Patterson told Vahsholtz he would be happy to autograph the back of the print if he ever makes it to Woodland Park.
Beson has been retired from Shelby American for several years, but he maintains a great relationship with Patterson and other people in the company. During his meeting with Vahsholtz — Vahsholtz’s father, Leonard, was also on hand — Beson mentioned that he would love to try and get Shelby American involved with the Hill Climb in come capacity. Perhaps even work on laying the groundwork to get Clint Vahsholtz behind the wheel of a Shelby car.
Beson met with representatives from the Colorado Springs Sports Corporation, which runs the Hill Climb, about the possibility of getting Shelby American involved in the race in the coming years.
“I would love to attract Shelby American to our neck of the woods,” Beson said. “My next stops include Phil Long Ford and the Colorado Springs Convention and Visitors Bureau.
“Getting Gary and his team here will be a monumental task given his historical commitments and event schedule.”
Next year’s Hill Climb is scheduled for June 27.