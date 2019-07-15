Codie Vahsholtz hopes his most recent race up Pikes Peak Highway won’t be the last of his Hill Climb career.
Pikes Peak International Hill Climb officials are revisiting whether there should be a motorcycle division for the famed race that has been around since 1916. The reason behind the latest evaluation surrounds the death of Carlin Dunne during this year’s event on June 30.
An investigation concluded that Dunne’s 2019 Ducati Streetfighter V4 prototype high sided, throwing him from the bike and down an embankment just 20 yards from the finish line.
Dunne’s was the third motorcycle death associated with the Hill Climb over the past five years. In the history of the race, there have been seven deaths: four motorcyclists, two drivers and one fan.
“We’ve heard this kind of talk from the Hill Climb people before” said Vahsholtz, a Ducati teammate of Dunne’s, who has competed in the Hill Climb nine times on a motorcycle. “The fact is, motorcycle riders are safer when you look at the ratio of cars to motorcycles that have been up the mountain.”
Hill Climb officials said Dunne was on a record pace at the time of his crash.
There have been rumblings among some competitors and Hill Climb officials that the pavement on the highway is unsafe for a variety of reasons. The road became fully paved in 2011.
In the history of the Hill Climb, two-wheeled divisions were not included for 10 years — from 1977 through 1979 and again from 1983 through 1990.
Codie’s father, Clint, has raced up Pikes Peak since 1992, riding motorcycles first on an all-gravel road before getting behind the wheel of a car. He has an all-time Hill Climb record 23 class victories.
“You can’t blame the road,” Clint said. “Everybody practices on it all week. The drivers and riders knew what to expect.”
Codie believes a possible fix that could add more safety to the event would be to have motorcycles and cars compete on different days.
“The program wouldn’t be rushed that way,” Codie said. “That would be the only way to make the program safer and more organized.”