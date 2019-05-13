Woodland Park High School recently sent two teams of five students each to compete at the state environmental science competition and took away first place for the fourth consecutive year, as well as a third place finish.
In addition, out of the six categories in the competition (soils, aquatics, forestry, wildlife, agriculture, and oral presentation), WPHS had the highest score in each of the individual categories.
The winning team consisted of seniors Samuel Cummings, Cailin Edie, Isabelle Snyder, Cameron Vela and Junior Malina Kirtley. They will represent Colorado at North Carolina State University during the North American Environmental Science competition in July. The third place team consisted of seniors Gracie Harrison and Blake Simmons, junior Alex Lanucha, and sophomores Courtney Horton and Avery Waters.
Individual recognitions include:
• Cameron Vela, first place in aquatics
• Cailin Edie, first place in forestry
• Isabelle Snyder, first place in agriculture
• Samuel Cummings, first place in soils
• Malina Kirtley and Courtney Horton, tied for first place in wildlife
Most students come from WPHS’s AP environmental science class taught by Dan Ganoza. Ganoza is a fifth-year teacher at WPHS and an U.S. Air Force Academy graduate with 22 years’ service in the Air Force before joining the teaching staff at WPHS in 2014. He was one of the two coaches to the Woodland Park teams.
The second coach is Rose Banzhaf, a Woodland Park resident with no affiliation with the school other than her love for environmental science — a passion she shares with various projects throughout Woodland Park School District. It was through her inspiration that WPHS formed their teams and she was responsible for scheduling more than a dozen guest speakers from all over Colorado to talk to the WPHS teams about different environmental topics.
Another major community supporter of these two WPHS teams is Marisa Neuzil, district manager for the Teller-Park Conservation District part of the Colorado Association of Conservation Districts. Her agency sponsored WPHS for this event, allowing all students to participate free of cost to them. Without the conservation district’s financial backing and moral support, WPHS could not have participated in this event.
All 10 WPHS students who participated in this competition earned their spot on the team by spending one Saturday each month this school year at optional seminars, reviewing current environmental science topics. This does not include the countless hours of self-study each team member conducted on their own.
Three years ago, Woodland Park represented Colorado at the North American competition at Trent University in Ontario, Canada; two years ago, they competed at Mount Saint Mary’s University in Maryland; and last year they competed at the North American competition at Idaho State University.